EuroScalper Pro

EuroScalper Pro is a sophisticated trading system developed to capitalize on the unique price action of the EURUSD pair. Unlike traditional scalpers that trade blindly, EuroScalper Pro utilizes a multi-layered filtering engine to identify high-probability trend continuations and reversals.

The core algorithm combines Momentum Analysis with Overbought/Oversold levels (RSI) to pinpoint precise entry zones. It is further enhanced by a Smart Recovery Logic that manages positions dynamically, turning potential market noise into profit opportunities.

Key Features

  • AI-Driven Entry Logic: Filters out false signals using advanced momentum and trend strength indicators.

  • Volatility Protection: Automatically pauses trading during low-volume sessions or extreme erratic movements.

  • Smart Recovery System: Uses a calculated step-recovery algorithm to manage drawdowns effectively (Hidden Logic).

  • News Filter Protection: Built-in Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) Filter automatically stops trading on the first Friday of the month to avoid dangerous volatility.

  • Time Management: Optimized to trade during the most liquid market hours (London & New York Sessions) for maximum efficiency.

  • Professional Dashboard: Displays real-time profit statistics and calculated Fibonacci levels for manual analysis monitoring.

Trading Strategy

EuroScalper Pro operates on a Trend-Following basis with a mean-reversion filter.

  1. Trend Detection: Analyzes the market structure to determine the dominant direction.

  2. Signal Filtering: Uses an internal RSI Filter to ensure we are not buying at the top or selling at the bottom.

  3. Entry Execution: Trades are executed only when specific volatility conditions are met.

  4. Risk Management: If the market moves against the position, the Smart Recovery logic activates to average out the price and close the basket in profit.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: EURUSD (Optimized for this pair only).

  • Timeframe: M15 (Highly Recommended).

  • Minimum Deposit:

    • Start: $200.

    • Recommended: $500 or more for better risk management.

  • Leverage: 1:500 is recommended.

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are preferred for faster execution.

Parameters (Inputs)

The EA comes with optimized default settings. However, advanced users can fine-tune the perception logic:

  • Trend & Volatility Analysis: Adjust the sensitivity of the trend detection (ADX/Bollinger logic simulation).

  • Momentum Signals: Control the speed of signal processing.

  • Money Management: Set your Initial Lot, Multiplier, and Max Steps.

  • News Filter: Enable/Disable NFP avoidance.


