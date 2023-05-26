Gegempressing MT5

3.5

This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion.

This is Free EA, It can make you profitable if you use it carefully. Please don't ask for the MQ5 file, I'm using it to develop other robots.



Gegenpressing MT5 EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. M1 Trend…. very very fast. 

If you like this EA and want to help me develop others, you can buy me a beer here --->   https://www.buymeacoffee.com/9tormoddang
or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.


Recommendations

  • The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:50 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 5,000-10,000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more.
  • Please test Demo before you use this EA.


Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA


Reviews 4
Madok33
162
Madok33 2025.09.21 20:35 
 

Es un buen robot si lo usas con precaucion y con poco lotaje y si abre varias posiciones no le quites el ojo de encima

Bunbury
14
Bunbury 2025.06.22 09:48 
 

Funciona muy bien, solo estar pendiente de SL, lo mejor gratis que hemos encontrado

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Filter:
Madok33
162
Madok33 2025.09.21 20:35 
 

Es un buen robot si lo usas con precaucion y con poco lotaje y si abre varias posiciones no le quites el ojo de encima

Bunbury
14
Bunbury 2025.06.22 09:48 
 

Funciona muy bien, solo estar pendiente de SL, lo mejor gratis que hemos encontrado

usmanrt
85
usmanrt 2023.10.05 16:55 
 

Makes you rich if you are good at where to stop and revoke your loss manually at one point…overall good EA for professional traders.

Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
7363
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona 2023.05.26 23:17 
 

No stop lost. In the BT the account went to 0 €

Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
6470
Reply from developer Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya 2023.05.27 18:36
Thank you for the review.
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