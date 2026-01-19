RUHM REGIME (TF M1)

This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided FREE OF CHARGE for testing and educational purposes only.

It is NOT recommended for use on live (real) trading accounts.

If you choose to use this EA on a real account, all risks, losses, and consequences are entirely your own responsibility. The developer assumes no liability for any financial loss.

## Test on XAU/GOLD | RAW Account (not suitable for microcent accounts), Adjust spread and level, minimum equity limit $100

## Adjust the parameters according to your Trading Style, to get the estimated value of the strategy calculation.

## You must provide feedback in the comments column, regarding the trials you have conducted.

Trading Strategy

This EA is based on a price action and volatility-driven approach, featuring:

BUY/SELL entries based on internal technical signals

Use of ATR (Average True Range) for: Adaptive Stop Loss Adaptive Take Profit Dynamic trailing stop

Automatic risk management using Risk Percentage

Spread, broker stop level, and trading condition validation

Designed to avoid execution during unfavorable market conditions (e.g., abnormal spreads)

This EA is intended for strategy testing, research, and automated trading system development.