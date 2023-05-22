Chiquita MT5

5

This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion.

CHIQUITA MT5 EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. M1 Trend…. very very fast. 

MT4 version

Recommendations

  • The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:50 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 5000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more.   (When it's on trend, lot you input will automatic x 2.)
  • Test Demo before you buy this EA. 


Parameters

  • Allow Buy : if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
  • Allow Sell : if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
  • Lots : number of lots.
  • Max orders : Max Number of orders Buy/Sell at the same time
  • Max Spread : Fill your normal Spread in.
  • Magic Number : is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • tradeMonday : “true” or “false” (if “true” EA trade on Monday)
  • tradeTuesday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeWednesday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeThursday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeFriday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeSaturday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeSunday : “true” or “false”
  • TimeStart : EA start Time
  • TimeEnd : EA end Time

Note, the “tradeDay”, if false, forbid the opening of a new cycle in that day.
DO NOT prohibit the opening of other grid orders in both directions.

Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA


Reviews 2
Alejandro Ruben
18
Alejandro Ruben 2025.07.06 15:57 
 

Lo he probado en Tester y va muy bien. Esperando para probarlo en DEMO unas semanitas. gRacias

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Aprilian Dheabella Valentino
116
Aprilian Dheabella Valentino 2025.11.23 10:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alejandro Ruben
18
Alejandro Ruben 2025.07.06 15:57 
 

Lo he probado en Tester y va muy bien. Esperando para probarlo en DEMO unas semanitas. gRacias

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