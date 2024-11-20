Entity Pro Welcome to a new era of trading. Entity Pro is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision.

"Success in trading is about managing risk while letting profits run—Entity Pro does just that, with a focus on safety and consistency."

The Heart of the Strategy

Entity Pro is built around detecting powerful breakouts. It identifies areas of consolidation, where price is likely to either rise above resistance or fall below support. Once the breakout occurs, Entity Pro quickly enters trades, capitalizing on the surge of momentum that typically follows. This strategy ensures you capture those fast, strong moves in the market, with the safety net of MACD filters and an advanced trailing stop to lock in profits.

Additionally, an advanced trailing stop system locks in your profits dynamically as the trend progresses. This trailing stop adapts to market conditions, ensuring minimal drawdowns while maximizing potential returns. In essence, Entity Pro acts as both a trend follower and a risk manager, optimizing each trade for you.

Aspect Details Symbol USDCAD Timeframe H1 Trend-Following System Yes, designed to capture strong market trends and follow them until the trend fades. MACD Filters Yes, integrated for additional safety to ensure only high-probability trades are executed. Advanced Trailing Stop Yes, designed to lock in profits while minimizing drawdowns, with dynamic adaptation to market conditions. Risk Settings Adjustable to match your trading style and risk appetite. Live Signal









Entity Pro is compatible with a range of trading accounts, including prop firm challenges, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to pass these trials with confidence.

Warning: Entity Pro should only be used on one chart to prevent trade overlap. This ensures the EA performs at its highest potential and doesn't duplicate trades across multiple charts.

How to Start Attach Entity Pro to your USDCAD H1 chart. Configure your risk preferences according to your strategy. Go out and have fun and let the EA handle the rest.

Whether you are aiming for consistency or trying to pass funded account challenges, Entity Pro has the technology and strategy to help you meet your trading goals.

Note: Be sure to reach out after purchase to receive your complimentary access to our Telegram channel, where you will get exclusive trading tips, gifts, and updates.



