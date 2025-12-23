Velto Welcome to a new era of trading. Velto is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision.

Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly.

Early access pricing: 95. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 120.





Contact me → Get guidance + settings → Proper backtest results "Success in trading is about managing risk while letting profits run—Velto does just that, with a focus on safety and consistency."

The Heart of the Strategy

Velto uses price channels to guide its entry and exit points. It analyzes price movements within a defined range, buying at the lower end of the channel and selling at the upper end, or vice versa. This method allows you to capitalize on consistent price swings within a predictable range. With MACD filters in place, it filters out false breakouts, and the trailing stop ensures your profits are secure as the market moves in your favor.

Additionally, an advanced trailing stop system locks in your profits dynamically as the trend progresses. This trailing stop adapts to market conditions, ensuring minimal drawdowns while maximizing potential returns. In essence, Velto acts as both a trend follower and a risk manager, optimizing each trade for you.

Aspect Details Symbol USDCHF Timeframe M30 Trend-Following System Yes, designed to capture strong market trends and follow them until the trend fades. MACD Filters Yes, integrated for additional safety to ensure only high-probability trades are executed. Advanced Trailing Stop Yes, designed to lock in profits while minimizing drawdowns, with dynamic adaptation to market conditions. Risk Settings Adjustable to match your trading style and risk appetite. Blog

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751369

Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexghaithbots





Velto is compatible with a range of trading accounts, including prop firm challenges, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to pass these trials with confidence.

Warning: Velto should only be used on one chart to prevent trade overlap. This ensures the EA performs at its highest potential and doesn't duplicate trades across multiple charts.

How to Start Attach Velto to your USDCHF M30 chart. Configure your risk preferences according to your strategy. Go out and have fun and let the EA handle the rest.

Whether you are aiming for consistency or trying to pass funded account challenges, Velto has the technology and strategy to help you meet your trading goals.

Note: Be sure to reach out after purchase to receive your complimentary access to our Telegram channel, where you will get exclusive trading tips, gifts, and updates.




