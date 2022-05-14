DemsFx Super Charger EA

1. The Expert Advisor built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system with a good money management..

2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above....

3. The expert advisor work with all broker and all currency pair and synthetic indices...

4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor..

Note: To enjoy the full working ability of this Expert Adviser, I recommend you run it on a VPS 24/7...

Contact me on Telegram @DemsFx to get your VPS and more info about the Expert Advisor

Good Luck and Happy Trading..