DemsFx Super Charger EA

4

1. The Expert Advisor built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system with a good money management..

2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above....

3. The expert advisor work with all broker and all currency pair and synthetic indices...

4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor..

Note: To enjoy the full working ability of this Expert Adviser, I recommend you run it on a VPS 24/7... 

Contact me on Telegram @DemsFx to get your VPS and more info about the Expert Advisor

Good Luck and Happy Trading..

Reviews 3
NJOMANEG
15
NJOMANEG 2022.09.04 18:28 
 

THIS IS GREAT SNIPPER ON THE DEMO SOFAR THIS COMING WEEK I WILL BE GIVING A SHOT ON REAL ACCOUNT

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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javaai
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javaai 2025.05.07 14:38 
 

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Isaac Adebare Babatunde Aromolaran
223
Isaac Adebare Babatunde Aromolaran 2024.08.01 22:47 
 

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NJOMANEG
15
NJOMANEG 2022.09.04 18:28 
 

THIS IS GREAT SNIPPER ON THE DEMO SOFAR THIS COMING WEEK I WILL BE GIVING A SHOT ON REAL ACCOUNT

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