Dinosaur Hunter


This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter(DH) because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 pips. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades.

Live Signal

This is a demo version that only for fixed lot size of 0.01. To obtain the full version, please purchase Dinosaur Hunter Pro.

This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If you trade on ICMarkets, you can directly use my configuration parameters. If you use other brokers, please test first.

Trading Settings: The key setting is MultiPairs, set it to true to trade according to the PARAMETERS settings. Set it to false to trade according to Single Pair Settings.

Single Pair Settings:

  • Basic Period
  • MA Period
  • Pre Bars
  • MA Fast Count
  • MA Slow Count
  • CCI Period
  • Fast Trend Level
  • Slow Trend Level
  • CCI Level
  • Open Hour

MultiPairs Settings: Set PARAMETERS based on Single Test results, combining parameters of multiple pairs. For example:

GBPUSDt,M15,M15,16,10,21,54,38.0,0.7,170.0,6|GBPUSDt,M1,M30,22,36,53,43,17.5,2.5,220.0,11|AUDUSDt,H2,H2,3,5,25,22,31.0,0.1,20.0,17

Format:

[symbol],[basic_period],[ma_period],[pre_bars],[ma_fast_count],[ma_slow_count],[cci_period],[fast_trend_level],[slow_trend_level],[cci_level],[open_hour]

Each setting group is separated by “|”.

When testing Single Pair, you can select “viewer” in the “Journal” box and search for “Configuration” to get configuration details like 

Configuration[GBPUSDt,M15,H4,9,30,72,45,16.0,2.6,80.0,2]


If the MultiPairs configuration is correct, you should see

[***** Config Successed *****]

in “expert” or “Journal”.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Cao Wang
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This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 points. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If you trade on ICMarkets, you can directly use my configuration parameters. If you use other brokers, please test first. Trading Setti
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