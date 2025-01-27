RSI Navigator

This trading robot is designed to help you automate your trades effectively, based on the powerful RSI indicator. While the robot has the potential to generate profits, it’s important to remember that losses are also a natural part of trading.

Important Notes:

The robot is optimized for the 1-hour timeframe. Make sure to always run it on this timeframe for the best results. To achieve optimal performance, let the robot run without manual interference. It works best when allowed to operate fully without interruptions. Before activating the robot on a live account, it’s highly recommended to test it on a demo account. This allows you to understand its performance and behavior in real market conditions. Additionally, make sure to test the robot and your trading strategy in the Strategy Tester before using it on any account. This will help you analyze its performance under different market scenarios.

By following these steps and using the correct timeframe, you can ensure a smoother experience and better outcomes while using the robot.

For more information or assistance, feel free to reach out!




