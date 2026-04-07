TradingTool

Profit-loss ratio calculation and position control features: Based on real-time spreads and user-inputted fees, the actual profit-loss ratio of the plan can be calculated. After the user inputs the risk amount or risk ratio, the position can be established immediately according to the plan. After the position is successfully established, you can narrow the stop loss and expand the take profit. Both take profit and stop loss automatically calculate the spread, so there is no need to worry about accidentally touching the stop loss. If you are a price action trader, or any trader focused on the profit-loss ratio, this feature will greatly improve your efficiency and help you establish healthy trading habits.