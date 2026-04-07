TradingTool
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 7 April 2026
- Activations: 5
-
Common graphic drawing features: including profit-loss ratio tools, trend line tools, Fibonacci retracement tools, rectangle tools, and channel tools. When drawing, you can control the mouse to snap to K-lines or control the same price to draw horizontal lines through shortcut keys.
-
Fast chart switching feature: Use shortcut keys to quickly scroll through your product list, allowing you to focus on full-screen mode.
-
Profit-loss ratio calculation and position control features: Based on real-time spreads and user-inputted fees, the actual profit-loss ratio of the plan can be calculated. After the user inputs the risk amount or risk ratio, the position can be established immediately according to the plan. After the position is successfully established, you can narrow the stop loss and expand the take profit. Both take profit and stop loss automatically calculate the spread, so there is no need to worry about accidentally touching the stop loss. If you are a price action trader, or any trader focused on the profit-loss ratio, this feature will greatly improve your efficiency and help you establish healthy trading habits.
-
K-line closing countdown reminder feature: Provides a countdown feature for K-line closing, and you can customize the countdown to send a reminder a few seconds in advance. This helps intraday short-cycle traders to establish the habit of waiting for the K-line to close, only needing to watch the screen when the K-line closes, without having to sit in front of the computer all day.