Expert Advisor Hamster Gold Trading is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install and use without the need for set files. The default settings are the standard and recommended setting (for XAUUSD with 2 digits). Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 5.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 200 (points) Stop Loss = 600 (points) Use Trailing = True Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 30 (points) Time Start = 2 Time End Hour = 22 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<10ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 300 Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)