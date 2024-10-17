MT5 CCI Dashboard Scanner
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Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi MworiaI'm a software developer who crafts tools that make trading on MT4 and MT5 easier, smoother, and a bit more fun!
- Version: 1.0
The MT5 CCI Dashboard Scanner is a tool that helps track the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) levels across different timeframes and instruments while providing real-time alerts when a new signal is detected. It's user-friendly and light on computational power, ensuring smooth performance on any computer.
Key Features
- Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner collects all instruments from your Market Watch list and organizes them into categories (Majors, Minors, Exotics, Others). Easily select which instruments to scan using a simple checkbox interface in the settings.
- Customizable Timeframe Selection: Choose from 21 different timeframes for scanning. All selected timeframes are displayed on the dashboard, with new signal notifications sent for each.
- Easy CCI Settings: Adjust the CCI settings, including Period and Applied Price, and set your buy/sell levels. You can also decide whether to scan based on the current candle or the most recently closed candle.
- Color Customization: Personalize the colors for the dashboard’s primary background, foreground, and signal arrows. The scanner will ensure everything looks neat and easy on the eyes.
- Flexible Signal Display: Select whether the dashboard shows CCI values, signal age, or direction arrows in various designs.
- The dashboard can also be dragged to any position on the chart for flexible organization or minimized when you need more space.
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