ATR Bands Indicator
- Indicators
-
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi MworiaI'm a software developer who crafts tools that make trading on MT4 and MT5 easier, smoother, and a bit more fun!
- Version: 2.0
In many strategies, it's quite common to use a scaled ATR to help define a stop-loss, and it's not uncommon to use it for take-profit targets as well. While it's possible to use the built-in ATR indicator and manually calculate the offset value, it's not particularly intuitive or efficient, and has the potential for miscalculations.
Features
- Configurable ATR offset
- Upper and Lower Band.
- configurable ATR scaling factor
- alternate(non-chart) ATR timeframe
- explicitly defined input types to improve consistency
Good. No frills, does as it says.