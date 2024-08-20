MT4 MA Tuner

The Ultimate Tool for Fine-Tuning Moving Averages





This is an advanced tool designed to simplify and optimize your Moving Average set up. With MA Tuner, you can effortlessly adjust key parameters(Period, Shift, Method, & Price) through a user-friendly panel and instantly access detailed statistics on how frequently candles cross the MA line and their open and close positions relative to it.







Why is it better than the standard Moving Average Indicator?

While it draws the same MA line as the standard Moving Average indicator, with MA Tuner, there's no need to open the indicators window every time you need to increase the period by 1, or shift the line a little to the right. You can easily experiment with different parameters and instantly see their effects.



