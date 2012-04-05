Color Gradient Background

This indicator allows you to transform your chart’s appearance by applying a smooth transition between two customizable colors for the background. This eye-catching gradient effect gives your chart a fresh, modern look, making it more visually appealing.

The gradient is applied to all indicator windows currently on your chart when the indicator is attached and will also affect any new indicator windows added later.

Try it out and refresh the look of your charts!
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5 (3)
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In many strategies, it's quite common to use a scaled ATR to help define a stop-loss, and it's not uncommon to use it for take-profit targets as well. While it's possible to use the built-in ATR indicator and manually calculate the offset value, it's not particularly intuitive or efficient, and has the potential for miscalculations.  Features Configurable ATR offset Upper and Lower Band. configurable ATR scaling factor alternate(non-chart) ATR timeframe explicitly defined input types to improv
FREE
MT5 CCI Dashboard Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
Indicators
The MT5 CCI Dashboard Scanner is a tool that helps track the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) levels across different timeframes and instruments while providing real-time alerts when a new signal is detected. It's user-friendly and light on computational power, ensuring smooth performance on any computer. Key Features Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner collects all instruments from your Market Watch list and organizes them into categories (Majors, Minors, Exotics, Others). Easily select w
FREE
MT4 CCI Dashboard Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
Indicators
The MT4 CCI Dashboard Scanner helps you track the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) levels across different timeframes and instruments and provides real-time alerts when a new signal is detected. It is user-friendly and light on computational power, ensuring smooth performance on any computer. Key Features: Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner collects all instruments from your Market Watch list and organizes them into categories (Majors, Minors, Exotics, Others). You can then easily select
FREE
MT4 MA Tuner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5 (1)
Indicators
The Ultimate Tool for Fine-Tuning Moving Averages This is an advanced tool designed to simplify and optimize your Moving Average set up. With MA Tuner, you can effortlessly adjust key parameters(Period, Shift, Method, & Price) through a user-friendly panel and instantly access detailed statistics on how frequently candles cross the MA line and their open and close positions relative to it. Why is it better than the standard Moving Average Indicator? While it draws the same MA line as the sta
FREE
RSI Dashboard Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading and add more excitement with the new version of the RSI Scanner!  Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner automatically collects all instruments from your Market Watch and organizes them into four categories: Majors, Minors, Exotics, and Others. Customizable Signal Selection: On the settings page, you can choose which instruments you want to scan for signals. Flexible Timeframe Selection: You can also specify the timeframes you wish to monitor for signals. RSI Parameter
FREE
Moving Average Crossing Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator scans the Moving Average values for 2 Moving Averages on multiple pairs and multiple timeframes in realtime and displays a Buy signal when the fast MA is above the slow MA and a Sell signal when the fast MA is below the slow MA.  -All the MA parameters(Period, Method and Applied price) can be changed from the inputs window. -You can either add your own list of pairs to scan or set the scanner to automatically use the pairs in the market watch using the Symbols Source input. -T
FREE
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