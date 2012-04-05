Color Gradient Background
- Indicators
-
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi MworiaI'm a software developer who crafts tools that make trading on MT4 and MT5 easier, smoother, and a bit more fun!
- Version: 1.0
This indicator allows you to transform your chart’s appearance by applying a smooth transition between two customizable colors for the background. This eye-catching gradient effect gives your chart a fresh, modern look, making it more visually appealing.
The gradient is applied to all indicator windows currently on your chart when the indicator is attached and will also affect any new indicator windows added later.
Try it out and refresh the look of your charts!