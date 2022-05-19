RSI Dashboard Scanner

5


Enhance your trading and add more excitement with the new version of the RSI Scanner! 

  • Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner automatically collects all instruments from your Market Watch and organizes them into four categories: Majors, Minors, Exotics, and Others.
  • Customizable Signal Selection: On the settings page, you can choose which instruments you want to scan for signals.
  • Flexible Timeframe Selection: You can also specify the timeframes you wish to monitor for signals.
  • RSI Parameter Configuration: Easily set the RSI parameters, including Period and Applied Price, as well as define your buy and sell levels. You can choose to use data from the current candle or wait for the candle to close before processing signals.
  • Personalized Color Customization: Customize the colors for the foreground, background, buy arrows, and sell arrows. The scanner will automatically adjust each element’s color to create an aesthetically pleasing interface.
  • Arrow Type Selection: Choose from various arrow types to suit your preferences.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Receive alerts for new signals (when RSI crosses the buy or sell levels) on the selected instruments and timeframes. Alerts can be sent directly to your MT4 platform, as well as to your phone and email.

📌 If you’ve found the scanner helpful, a quick rating or comment would be greatly appreciated! And if you'd like a similar scanner for a different indicator, feel free to reach out—I’d be happy to assist❤️


Reviews 4
Abraham Correa
4753
Abraham Correa 2022.07.13 03:48 
 

Completely admirable! Good stuff, my respect to you!

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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This indicator allows you to transform your chart’s appearance by applying a smooth transition between two customizable colors for the background. This eye-catching gradient effect gives your chart a fresh, modern look, making it more visually appealing. The gradient is applied to all indicator windows currently on your chart when the indicator is attached and will also affect any new indicator windows added later. Try it out and refresh the look of your charts!
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The MT4 CCI Dashboard Scanner helps you track the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) levels across different timeframes and instruments and provides real-time alerts when a new signal is detected. It is user-friendly and light on computational power, ensuring smooth performance on any computer. Key Features: Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner collects all instruments from your Market Watch list and organizes them into categories (Majors, Minors, Exotics, Others). You can then easily select
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Taz Maniak
18
Taz Maniak 2023.04.19 17:28 
 

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Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5298
Reply from developer Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia 2024.10.18 08:46
The issue has been resolved in the latest version. Please give it a try. Thanks!
DennissKimani
26
DennissKimani 2022.08.31 16:40 
 

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Ricky Balozi
31
Ricky Balozi 2022.08.30 11:29 
 

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Abraham Correa
4753
Abraham Correa 2022.07.13 03:48 
 

Completely admirable! Good stuff, my respect to you!

Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5298
Reply from developer Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia 2022.08.06 20:24
Cheers!
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