About illust STAMPO

Some of the images used in this tool are sourced from the free image website illust STAMPO. This site offers a wide range of stamp-like illustrations, originally designed for use in LINE stickers, which are freely available for both commercial and non-commercial projects.

What is illust STAMPO?

illust STAMPO is a free illustration resource managed by TOPECONHEROES. It provides a collection of cute and unique stamp-style illustrations that can be used in various contexts, including commercial projects. The site allows users to edit or modify the images without the need for credit, although it is prohibited to redistribute the images as your own or violate the copyright terms.

Key features:

Commercial Use Allowed : The illustrations can be used freely for both non-commercial and commercial purposes.

: The illustrations can be used freely for both non-commercial and commercial purposes. No Credit Required : Users are not obligated to provide attribution when using the images.

: Users are not obligated to provide attribution when using the images. Modifiable: The illustrations can be freely edited or modified to suit your project’s needs.

For more detailed information, you can visit the official illust STAMPO website.

How We Use These Images in This Tool

In this tool, characters such as a squirrel, sumo wrestler, and girl are used to visually enhance the user experience by providing fun and interactive elements within the chart interface. These characters are based on illustrations provided by illust STAMPO and bring an element of entertainment to the tool.

Conclusion

The illustrations from illust STAMPO offer simple yet charming designs that are versatile and easy to use. They are available for free, and because of their commercial usage permissions, they are a great addition to any project. In this tool, we are pleased to use these images to provide a more enjoyable and lighthearted trading experience.





We extend our sincere thanks to illust STAMPO for providing these wonderful illustrations, making it possible to enhance this tool’s user experience.



