RemoteBatchClose EA

### Program Overview

**RemoteBatchClose EA** is an automated closing tool designed for forex traders, aimed at assisting users in managing open positions when they are away from their computers. By automatically monitoring specified pending order prices and currency pairs, this program can execute closing operations when conditions are met, thereby reducing the user's operational burden and ensuring effective implementation of trading strategies. Its primary purpose is to address the inconvenience of closing positions when there are numerous open trades, making trading more efficient and convenient.

### Features

- **Automatic Closing**: Supports automatic closing of orders when a specific price is triggered, applicable to all or specific currency pairs.
- **Shortcut Commands**: Quickly execute bulk closing operations through shortcut commands (777 and 999), facilitating rapid response in urgent situations.
- **Flexible Settings**: Users can customize the target pending order price (`targetPrice`), currency pair (`targetSymbol`), and whether to enable closing operations (`enableCloseOrders`), providing high flexibility.
- **Real-time Monitoring**: The program continuously monitors the status of pending orders while running and automatically performs corresponding operations when conditions are met.
- **Delete Pending Orders**: After executing closing operations, users can choose whether to delete other pending orders to keep the account organized.

### Usage Instructions

1. **Set Parameters**:
   - In the input variables, set the target pending order price (`targetPrice`) and currency pair (`targetSymbol`).
   - Determine whether to enable closing operations (`enableCloseOrders`) and whether to close orders for all symbols (`closeAllSymbols`).
   - Choose whether to delete other pending orders when closing (`deleteOtherPendingOrders`) and to enable shortcut commands (`enableShortcuts`).

2. **Shortcut Command Functionality**:
   - When receiving pending order 777, the program will close all orders except for the specified currency.
   - When receiving pending order 999, the program will close all orders for the specified currency.

3. **Start the Program**:
   - Load the program onto a chart in the MT4 platform and ensure all settings are correct.
   - Once started, the program will automatically monitor pending orders and execute closing operations.

4. **Monitoring and Adjustments**:
   - During operation, users can check the program logs for operational feedback.
   - Adjust parameter settings as needed based on market changes and trading strategies.

With **RemoteBatchClose EA**, users can manage their trades more easily, allowing them to focus on other important matters and enhance trading efficiency and profit potential.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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