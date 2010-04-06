### Program Overview





**RemoteBatchClose EA** is an automated closing tool designed for forex traders, aimed at assisting users in managing open positions when they are away from their computers. By automatically monitoring specified pending order prices and currency pairs, this program can execute closing operations when conditions are met, thereby reducing the user's operational burden and ensuring effective implementation of trading strategies. Its primary purpose is to address the inconvenience of closing positions when there are numerous open trades, making trading more efficient and convenient.





### Features





- **Automatic Closing**: Supports automatic closing of orders when a specific price is triggered, applicable to all or specific currency pairs.

- **Shortcut Commands**: Quickly execute bulk closing operations through shortcut commands (777 and 999), facilitating rapid response in urgent situations.

- **Flexible Settings**: Users can customize the target pending order price (`targetPrice`), currency pair (`targetSymbol`), and whether to enable closing operations (`enableCloseOrders`), providing high flexibility.

- **Real-time Monitoring**: The program continuously monitors the status of pending orders while running and automatically performs corresponding operations when conditions are met.

- **Delete Pending Orders**: After executing closing operations, users can choose whether to delete other pending orders to keep the account organized.





### Usage Instructions





1. **Set Parameters**:

- In the input variables, set the target pending order price (`targetPrice`) and currency pair (`targetSymbol`).

- Determine whether to enable closing operations (`enableCloseOrders`) and whether to close orders for all symbols (`closeAllSymbols`).

- Choose whether to delete other pending orders when closing (`deleteOtherPendingOrders`) and to enable shortcut commands (`enableShortcuts`).





2. **Shortcut Command Functionality**:

- When receiving pending order 777, the program will close all orders except for the specified currency.

- When receiving pending order 999, the program will close all orders for the specified currency.





3. **Start the Program**:

- Load the program onto a chart in the MT4 platform and ensure all settings are correct.

- Once started, the program will automatically monitor pending orders and execute closing operations.





4. **Monitoring and Adjustments**:

- During operation, users can check the program logs for operational feedback.

- Adjust parameter settings as needed based on market changes and trading strategies.





With **RemoteBatchClose EA**, users can manage their trades more easily, allowing them to focus on other important matters and enhance trading efficiency and profit potential.