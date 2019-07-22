Show Total TP and SL value

4

Are you tired of wasting time trying to figure out the total value of your TP and SL lines on Metatrader charts? Look no further, because we have a solution for you.

Introducing our free MT4 indicator that allows you to easily track the total SL and TP of your positions on any corner of your screen. With customizable X-Y parameters and color options, you can personalize your screen to fit your trading style.

Say goodbye to the hassle and confusion of monitoring your positions, and make smarter trading decisions with ease. Don't miss out on this opportunity to improve your trading strategy - download our free MT4 indicator today!

Reviews 6
Vivian Naidoo
95
Vivian Naidoo 2022.05.18 16:33 
 

Excellent indicator!

plan291037
56
plan291037 2021.09.25 03:15 
 

thanks

Alexsandr Gunko
101
Alexsandr Gunko 2020.06.03 22:48 
 

Good indicator! Thanks

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Moonwalker
Cengiz Erkoyuncu
5 (5)
Indicators
The Moonwalker MT4 Indicator is a powerful tool that can revolutionize your trend trading strategy on Renko charts by tracking market trends, filtering out sudden fluctuations and market noise with advanced algorithms, and providing unique reliability. This enables you to trade with ease and confidence without the stress of constantly monitoring the markets. The Moonwalker is non-repainting, It comes with sound alerts and push notifications. If you're looking to take your trading to the next le
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Tom Feys
18
Tom Feys 2024.02.28 23:15 
 

To bad no where to find for MT5

Vivian Naidoo
95
Vivian Naidoo 2022.05.18 16:33 
 

Excellent indicator!

plan291037
56
plan291037 2021.09.25 03:15 
 

thanks

Alexsandr Gunko
101
Alexsandr Gunko 2020.06.03 22:48 
 

Good indicator! Thanks

rainam
34
rainam 2019.09.04 07:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.07.26 13:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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