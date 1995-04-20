Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4
- Abhimanyu Hans
- Versione: 1.1
Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below.
Parameters
- Send_Email : Activates/De-activates email alerts.
- Audible_Alerts : Activates/De-activates terminal audible alerts.
- Push_Notifications : Activates/De-activates mobile/tablet notifications.
Now there will be no need of monitoring the charts to find an engulfing pattern, just turn the alerts "ON" and you are all set.
Recommendations
- Timeframe : Any
- Pairs : Any
- Brokers : Any
About The Developer
I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors and indicators to make trading process and trading fully automated.