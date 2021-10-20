MFM BreakOut

Indicator showing the breakout after at least X candles of the same sign, followed by an opposite candle.

PARAMETERS:

BARS TO SHOW = Story of Indicators (0 = all bars)

Consecutive Bars for Breakout = How many Bars of the same direction and after a Bar with opposite direction

Minimu Point between H/L = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Hi/Lw value

Minimu Point between O/C = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Open/Close value

Graphics are self-explanatory



