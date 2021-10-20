MFM BreakOut
- Indicators
- Marco Fornero Monia
- Version: 1.0
Indicator showing the breakout after at least X candles of the same sign, followed by an opposite candle.
PARAMETERS:
BARS TO SHOW = Story of Indicators (0 = all bars)
Consecutive Bars for Breakout = How many Bars of the same direction and after a Bar with opposite direction
Minimu Point between H/L = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Hi/Lw value
Minimu Point between O/C = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Open/Close value
Graphics are self-explanatory
Fantastic!! Works great. It works like a pullback indicator. Alot of people charge alot for the same kind of stuff. Great job. Thank you Marco