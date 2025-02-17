Send Orders from MT4/MT5 To Telegram Advance
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Send Orders from MT4/MT5 To Telegram Advance

17 February 2025, 08:56
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Send Orders from MT4/MT5 To Telegram

 

Are you looking to manage and track all open orders, closed orders, modified orders, pending orders, trade screenshots, reports and logos from MT4/MT5 to Telegram? Check out the best EA (Expert Advisor) below.

Main Features of EA MT4/MT5 to Telegram:

  • Send all orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order)
  • Close and modify orders in response to the correct open order
  • Support for both private and public channels
  • Send to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Send chart screenshots
  • Run one EA on one terminal but manage all symbols
  • Automatically load templates, logos, and screenshots
  • Support for sending emoji icons
  • Insert website hyperlinks into the message
  • Filter orders from each EA according to the MagicNumber
  • Change the message format as desired
  • Support for sending Daily/Weekly/Monthly Reports

 


Direction guide history using EA

Install EA​

Table of Contents

  • Install EA
    • Step 1: Copy EA into the MQL5/Experts/ directory
    • Step 2: Allow MT4/MT5 to connect to Telegram
    • Step 3: Create a Telegram Bot using @botfather
    • Step 4: Add the Bot to the Telegram channel
    • Step 5: Get the channel name or ChatID
  • MT4/MT5 EA Manager To Telegram
    • General Management Parameters
    • ON/OFF Management Parameters Order Types
    • Customize Management Parameters Order Types
    • Daily/Weekly/Monthly Report Management Parameters

 

Install EA

Step 1: Copy EA into the MQL5/Experts/ directory

  • Go to File on MT4/MT5 and open the Data Folder. Copy the EA into the MQL5/Experts/ directory.


Step 2: Allow MT4/MT5 to connect to Telegram


Step 3: Create a Telegram Bot using @botfather

  • Refer to Telegram's instructions: https://core.telegram.org/bots/features#botfather
  • Open Telegram > Enter Botfather in the search bar > Select the verified Botfather > Click Start > The system will display a chat thread > Click /newbot to create a new bot > Enter a name for the Bot > Click Send > Enter a username for the Bot > Click Send > The system will confirm success. The steps to create the bot are shown below.


Step 4: Add the Bot to the Telegram channel

  • After creating it, we have:
    • Telegram Bot Name: MT5ToTelegramName_bot
    • Token: 7420366xxx:xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx (This token is used in the EA configuration)
  • Add the Telegram Bot Name as an admin to the desired Telegram channel. If there is no channel, create a new one:
    • Go to the desired Telegram channel: Click the three dots in the upper right corner > Select Manage Channel > Administrators > Add Administrator > search for the created Bot's name, select it, and grant admin rights as shown below.



Step 5: Get the channel name or ChatID

  • Get the channel name for a public channel:
    • Click the three dots in the upper right corner > Select View Channel Info as shown below.
    • The channel username  is: AutoInvestorProOfficial, Notes: Get the channel username on the channel link as shown below.


  • Get the ChatID for a private channel:
    • Open Telegram on the web browser in computer(not phone): web.telegram.org
    • Click the private channel. The Chat ID is in the URL bar as shown below.
    • ChatID: 2226893485. Add -100 in front of it, so the ChatID becomes -1002226893485.
    • Use the Channel Name or ChatID to config in the EA.


 

MT4/MT5 EA Manager To Telegram

General Management Parameters


  1. Telegram Token: Obtain the token from @BotFather
  2. Telegram Channel or Chat ID: Obtain the name of the public channel or ChatID of the private channel. To send signals to multiple channels, separate channel names with a semicolon (;), e.g., ChannelTelegramA;ChannelTelegramB
  3. Filter Symbol: Filter all orders by symbol
    • ALL: All symbols
    • Or by a list of symbols, separated by semicolons (;), e.g., XAUUSD;BTCUSD;GBPUSD
  4. Filter Magic Number: Filter all orders by Magic Number. Each Signal EA has a unique Magic Number.
    • ALL: All Magic Numbers
    • Or by a list of Magic Numbers, separated by semicolons (;), e.g., 1435353;565757;64343422
  5. Header Msg: Filter header messages in the message
    • ALL: All orders
    • Or filter by EA, with each EA having a unique Magic Number representing it. You can map Magic Number to EA name in the format (MagicNumber; EA Name).
    • Not: No header in the message
  6. Footer Msg: Content to append at the end of the message.  Notes:  Footer Msg only works in no customize mode. For customize message mode, You need to edit the customization section directly at the end of each message e.g(

    [EMO]F4CA Signal All[NL][EMO]F449 [TYPE]: [SYM][NL][EMO]F530 ENTRY: [ENTRY][NL][EMO]F48E VOL: [VOL][NL][EMO]F6AB SL: [SL][NL][EMO]2705 TP: [TP][NL][EMO]23F0 TIME: [TIME][NL][EMO]F91D Telegram Contact: @AutoInvestorPro)

  7. HrefLink: Website hyperlink to insert. 
  8. Open Msg: Text type or with screenshot
  9. Close Order: Text type or with screenshot
  10. TimeFrame: Default time frame to capture screenshots
  11. Template Name: Load a specific template for screenshots, e.g., rsi_template.tpl . Notes: To get a nice screenshot format, you need to create a template in MT4/5 and enter the name of that template in this section, EA will automatically load the template every time EA take a screenshot.

Parameters to Manage ON/OFF for Different Order Messages

  • True: Send the order type to Telegram
  • False: Do not send the order type to Telegram


Parameters​ management Customize the​ Order Message Type


ON/OFF Customize Message :

True: History use Msg send by Customize

False: History Use Msg Wear determine

Customization Message Format Rules:


  • [NL]: New line
  • [TYPE]: Order type (Buy/Sell/Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Sell Limit)
  • [SYM]: Symbol name, e.g., XAUUSD
  • [ENTRY]: Entry price
  • [VOL]: Order volume
  • [SL]: Stop loss
  • [TP]: Take profit
  • [TIME]: Order time
  • [CLOSE]: Close price
  • [PROFITPIP]: Profit in pips
  • [PROFITUSD]: Profit in USD

Example with Customized Entry Message:

[EMO]F4CA Signal All[NL][EMO]F449 [TYPE]: [SYM][NL][EMO]F530 ENTRY: [ENTRY][NL][EMO]F48E VOL: [VOL][NL][EMO]F6AB SL: [SL][NL][EMO]2705 TP: [TP][NL][EMO]23F0 TIME: [TIME][NL][EMO]F91D Telegram Contact: @AutoInvestorPro


 

Parameters to Manage Daily/Weekly/Monthly Reports


  • On/Off Daily Report
  • On/Off Running Order in Daily Report
  • On/Off Weekly Report
  • On/Off Monthly Report
  • Report Option: Report all orders or only profit orders > 0
  • (Hour) Broker Time Calculate Report: Time to calculate the report, e.g., set 24 to calculate the daily report from 24:00 of the previous day to 0:00 of the current day.
  • (Hour) Broker Time to Send Report: Time to send the report according to broker time.
  • (Day) Send Weekly Report: Choose the day to send the weekly report (Saturday, Sunday, or Monday).

     

    Daily/Weekly/Monthly Report Results

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    Download

    MT5 at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118773

    MT4 at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120770

    If you have any questions or problems, Please message me directly via telegram: @AutoInvestorPro



     


    #MT5Telegram, #MT4Telegram