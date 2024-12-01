MT5 Trade Management

AIP – TradeManagement

The main functions of Ea TradeManagement

1. GUI

o   Interact with running EAs

o   GUI for placing orders

o   Closing orders by Ticket

o   Closing orders by MagicNumber

o   Closing all orders

o   Delete Pending orders

2. General management:

o   Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs

o   User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry

o   Support backtest

3. Stoploss management

o   Automatic placement of Stoploss based on fixed Pips number

o   Automatic placement of Stoploss at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o   Automatic moving of Stoploss to the Entry price after the price has moved x Pips

o   Automatic trailing Stop after the price has moved x Pips

o   Automatic trailing Stop based on ATR indicator

o   Automatic trailing Stop based on EMA indicator

4. TakeProfit management

o   Automatic placement of Takeprofit based on fixed Pips number

o   Automatic placement of Takeprofit at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o   Automatically close of a portion of the Volume after reaching a profit of x Pips

o   Automatically close a position when 2 MA lines cross

o   Automatically close a position when RSI crosses the overbought or oversold threshold

o   Automatically close all positions each day at a specific time

o   Automatically close all positions at the end of weekend

Free and Test Version only works on GPBUSD Symbol:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116135 

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116137

Full Symbols:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98252

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98476


If you need to add more strategy and customization to trade management. Let us know 


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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
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Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o      Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o      User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3. 
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Strategy: The strategy will follow the high   Timeframe   trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:    The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or   according to   Signal Takeprofit:    Fixed or   according to signa
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MT5 To Telegram Advance
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Utilities
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram 1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram: Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order) Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously Send Chart Screenshots Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots Support sen
AIP Investor
Vu Thi Thu
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Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal Auto Trailin
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