MT5 To Telegram Advance

4.67

AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram

1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram:

  • Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order)
  • Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order
  • Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group
  • Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Send Chart Screenshots
  • Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal
  • Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots
  • Support sending Icon Emojis
  • Embed Hyperlinks into messages
  • Filter messages for each EA based on the desired MagicNumber
  • Filter orders by symbol or magic number
  • Filter Close Orders(Send all orders or only positive profit order)
  • Customize the message format according to preferences
  • Send Daily/Weekly/Monthly summary report in pips or usd
  • The EA does not support MT5 on MAC OS

2         How To Install Setup and Configuration

Please ref detailed at  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761025

-> MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120770



Reviews 6
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
827
Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.10.26 18:04 
 

⭐ 5-Star Review for Vu Thi Thu – EA Expert Developer ⭐ I am extremely impressed with the work of Vu Thi Thu! Every request I made was fully understood and implemented very quickly. She not only listened carefully to all my needs, but also informed me in advance about what improvements she would add when she had the time — showing professional dedication and a strong sense of responsibility. Her skills as a developer are outstanding: reliable, fast-responding and highly determined to achieve the best result. I am truly happy with the support received and I will definitely keep working with her for any future updates or new developments. Thank you again for the excellent support — you absolutely deserve the maximum rating! 👏✨

AnimeG TVc
28
AnimeG TVc 2025.08.16 18:07 
 

Amazing bot. It perfect and precise.

Zack Zulkefly
29
Zack Zulkefly 2025.03.24 12:09 
 

Good Product, function so nice, Seller also will guide you well until success. So Far Recommended Product.

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Alan Gilberto Pirovino
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Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.10.26 18:04 
 

⭐ 5-Star Review for Vu Thi Thu – EA Expert Developer ⭐ I am extremely impressed with the work of Vu Thi Thu! Every request I made was fully understood and implemented very quickly. She not only listened carefully to all my needs, but also informed me in advance about what improvements she would add when she had the time — showing professional dedication and a strong sense of responsibility. Her skills as a developer are outstanding: reliable, fast-responding and highly determined to achieve the best result. I am truly happy with the support received and I will definitely keep working with her for any future updates or new developments. Thank you again for the excellent support — you absolutely deserve the maximum rating! 👏✨

Vu Thi Thu
813
Reply from developer Vu Thi Thu 2025.11.01 08:08
Thank you so much for your kind words and detailed feedback! 🌟
I truly appreciate your trust and support. It was a pleasure working with you, and I’m always here to help with any future updates or new projects. 🙏😊
AnimeG TVc
28
AnimeG TVc 2025.08.16 18:07 
 

Amazing bot. It perfect and precise.

Vu Thi Thu
813
Reply from developer Vu Thi Thu 2025.08.17 07:53
Thank you so much for your kind words! 🙏 I’m glad the EA is working perfectly for you. Wishing you many successful trades 🚀.
Zack Zulkefly
29
Zack Zulkefly 2025.03.24 12:09 
 

Good Product, function so nice, Seller also will guide you well until success. So Far Recommended Product.

Vu Thi Thu
813
Reply from developer Vu Thi Thu 2025.04.06 07:52
Thank you so much for your feedback
Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov
510
Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov 2025.03.22 00:20 
 

I purchased the program. It works great and the developer is very nice and responsive. I highly recommend it

Vu Thi Thu
813
Reply from developer Vu Thi Thu 2025.03.22 00:22
Hi Mr. Aleksandar, Thank you for purchasing the product, if there is any problem or need improvement please inbox me
Volatility Signal
55
Volatility Signal 2024.12.23 15:45 
 

working to send notification in private channel. thanks

Vu Thi Thu
813
Reply from developer Vu Thi Thu 2024.12.23 16:10
Hi,I just tested the private telegram channel, it still works fine. Please recheck the setup. The private channel will have the format -1002226893485 with -100 at the beginning. Please check the detailed setup at https://autoinvestorpro.com/send-orders-from-mt4-mt5-to-telegram/
Retail Trading Realities LTD
1390
Philip Kym Sang Nelson 2024.09.11 12:07 
 

Just now set up the bot, instructions were nice and easy . The developer is a TOP bloke, very helpful and accommodated my suggestions .

Vu Thi Thu
813
Reply from developer Vu Thi Thu 2025.03.22 07:33
Hi Mr. Philip, Thank you for purchasing the product
Reply to review