MT4 To Telegram Advance

5

AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram

1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram:

  • Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Partial Close/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order)
  • Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order
  •  Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group 
  • Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Send Chart Screenshots
  • Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal
  • Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots
  • Support sending Icon Emojis
  • Embed Hyperlinks into messages
  • Filter messages for each EA based on the desired MagicNumber
  • Filter orders by symbol or magic number
  • Customize the message format according to preferences
  • Send Daily/Weekly/Monthly summary report in pips or usd
  • The EA does not support MT4 on MAC OS
2         How To Install Setup and Configuration

Please ref detailed at  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761025

-> MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118773



리뷰 1
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
635
Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.10.26 18:04 
 

⭐ 5-Star Review for Vu Thi Thu – EA Expert Developer ⭐ I am extremely impressed with the work of Vu Thi Thu! Every request I made was fully understood and implemented very quickly. She not only listened carefully to all my needs, but also informed me in advance about what improvements she would add when she had the time — showing professional dedication and a strong sense of responsibility. Her skills as a developer are outstanding: reliable, fast-responding and highly determined to achieve the best result. I am truly happy with the support received and I will definitely keep working with her for any future updates or new developments. Thank you again for the excellent support — you absolutely deserve the maximum rating! 👏✨

추천 제품
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
제작자의 제품 더 보기
MT5 To Telegram Advance
Vu Thi Thu
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram 1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram: Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order) Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously Send Chart Screenshots Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots Support sen
MT4 Trade Management
Vu Thi Thu
유틸리티
EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o      Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o      User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3. 
AIP Investor MT4
Vu Thi Thu
Experts
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high   Timeframe   trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:    The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or   according to   Signal Takeprofit:    Fixed or   according to signa
MT5 Trade Management
Vu Thi Thu
유틸리티
AIP – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o    Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o    User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3.  Stoploss man
AIP Investor
Vu Thi Thu
Experts
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal Auto Trailin
필터:
Vu Thi Thu
809
개발자의 답변 Vu Thi Thu 2025.11.01 08:09
Thank you so much for your kind words and detailed feedback! 🌟
I truly appreciate your trust and support. It was a pleasure working with you, and I’m always here to help with any future updates or new projects. 🙏😊
리뷰 답변