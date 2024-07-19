Golden Taipan FX

3.38

 Golden Taipan FX – Non Grid Gold Trading Robot MT5 for XAUUSD H1

Golden Taipan FX is a precision-built non grid gold trading robot MT5 designed for traders who want structured automation, disciplined execution, and controlled exposure in the XAUUSD market on MetaTrader 5. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD H1 timeframe, this expert advisor is engineered to operate without grid-based trade stacking, focusing instead on cleaner entries, defined risk, and a more stable trading process.

For traders searching for a gold EA MT5 with no grid, non grid XAUUSD EA MT5, or a safe gold trading robot without grid strategy, Golden Taipan FX delivers a more professional and controlled approach to automated Gold trading.

Non Grid Gold Trading Robot MT5

The core identity of Golden Taipan FX is its structure as a non grid gold trading robot MT5. The system avoids grid-based recovery models that rely on layered positions and escalating exposure. Instead, it operates with a more disciplined framework designed to maintain cleaner trade structure and controlled market participation.

This makes Golden Taipan FX especially relevant for traders looking for a gold EA without grid MT5, non grid gold EA for XAUUSD, or a low risk gold trading system MT5 that prioritizes stability over aggressive recovery strategies.

Built for XAUUSD H1 on MetaTrader 5

Golden Taipan FX is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, allowing the system to operate within a clearly defined market structure. This focused approach supports more consistent behavior and aligns with traders searching for a gold trading robot MT5 for XAUUSD H1 with a more refined and stable execution model.

The EA evaluates market conditions once per new candle, helping maintain alignment between backtesting and live trading environments while reducing unnecessary trade frequency.

Structured Trading Logic for Clean Execution

Golden Taipan FX is built around a structured decision-making framework that emphasizes trade quality over quantity. Trade entries are executed only when defined internal conditions are met, supporting a more controlled and repeatable trading process.

This makes it suitable for traders seeking a professional gold EA MT5, a disciplined XAUUSD trading robot, or a non grid automated gold trading system with a focus on logic clarity and execution consistency.

Integrated Risk Management Framework

Risk management is fully integrated into the architecture of Golden Taipan FX. Each position is executed with predefined stop loss and take profit levels, ensuring that exposure is clearly defined before trade entry. This structured approach supports traders looking for a gold EA MT5 with risk management or a safe non grid gold trading robot.

By avoiding grid-based exposure and maintaining disciplined risk control, the system is designed to support more stable account behavior and a more professional automated trading experience.

Designed for Stability and Long-Term Use

Golden Taipan FX is built for traders who want a non grid gold trading robot MT5 that emphasizes consistency, usability, and controlled execution. The system avoids chaotic trade stacking and instead focuses on a cleaner, more structured trading model that aligns with long-term trading objectives.

This makes it a strong choice for traders searching for a safe gold EA MT5, a low drawdown gold trading robot, or a reliable XAUUSD EA that operates with a more disciplined framework.

Main Advantages

  • Designed as a non grid gold trading robot MT5
  • Built specifically for XAUUSD H1 on MetaTrader 5
  • Avoids grid-based trade stacking and recovery logic
  • Structured execution with defined internal entry conditions
  • Integrated risk management system with SL/TP
  • Focused on low risk and controlled exposure
  • Suitable for traders seeking a gold EA MT5 with no grid

Who It Is For

Golden Taipan FX is intended for traders who want a non grid gold EA MT5, a gold trading robot without grid strategy, or a more structured and professional solution for automated Gold trading. It is ideal for users who value stability, disciplined execution, and a cleaner trading framework.

Important Information

This product is designed for automated trading and should be used with appropriate broker conditions, risk settings, and active supervision. Trading forex and precious metals involves risk. Always test the system on a demo account before using it in live conditions.

Reviews 16
robinsmithesq
253
robinsmithesq 2026.03.09 16:43 
 

I've been suing this EA for a couple of weeks and its excellent and at the current price its a massive bargain. No dangerous grids etc and so far I've found the backtest to match forward testing. I'm using it in live and looking forward to seeing how it continues to work.

Lion
419
Lion 2024.09.19 19:48 
 

Michael is a great dev, takes a pride in his work and delivers what he says he will. The EA at first wasn't too great BUT since the update has been great with near on a perfect performance and successfully passed a funding stage for me. Keep up the good work!

MIAT Group
41
MIAT Group 2024.08.29 10:46 
 

Michael's latest update really works great! so far I am very satisfied Keep up the good work, man!

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Filter:
robinsmithesq
253
robinsmithesq 2026.03.09 16:43 
 

I've been suing this EA for a couple of weeks and its excellent and at the current price its a massive bargain. No dangerous grids etc and so far I've found the backtest to match forward testing. I'm using it in live and looking forward to seeing how it continues to work.

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.03.10 05:24
Thank you for the great review and for sharing your experience with Golden Taipan FX. I’m very glad to hear it has been performing well for you and that the backtest results have been lining up closely with your forward testing. That kind of consistency is exactly what I aimed for in development. I also appreciate you pointing out the controlled approach without dangerous grid behavior. Wishing you continued success with it in live trading, and thank you again for the support.
Lion
419
Lion 2024.09.19 19:48 
 

Michael is a great dev, takes a pride in his work and delivers what he says he will. The EA at first wasn't too great BUT since the update has been great with near on a perfect performance and successfully passed a funding stage for me. Keep up the good work!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.02.19 11:57
thanks Lion!! i appreciate your commitment to my systems it means a lot to me. remember to download the latest update! :D
MIAT Group
41
MIAT Group 2024.08.29 10:46 
 

Michael's latest update really works great! so far I am very satisfied Keep up the good work, man!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 20:59
Thank you for the support and for taking the time to share your experience — it’s always appreciated. Golden Taipan FX has continued to evolve since that update, with refinements to the risk architecture, stop logic, and overall execution efficiency. As we move into 2026, I recommend updating to the latest version to ensure the algorithm is aligned with current market structure and volatility conditions. If you need any assistance updating or configuring the newest build, feel free to reach out.
Bong Ph
60
Bong Ph 2024.08.29 05:44 
 

I was skeptical initially. But I can see that Michael is very sincere in making the EA work. Since the last update (502.99), it has a 100% win rate. And the live result is in line with the backtest result. I'm getting more confidence in this EA. I will continue to monitor the results and update it here. Thanks Michael! I hope you continue to work hard to make this EA the best in the market!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:01
Thank you for the detailed feedback and for giving the system a fair evaluation over time. I appreciate you monitoring both live results and backtesting alignment — that’s exactly the right approach. Since version 502.99, Golden Taipan FX has continued to receive structural refinements focused on risk architecture, stop logic precision, and execution stability rather than simply optimizing surface metrics. As always, continue to monitor performance within your own risk tolerance, and feel free to share updates. Ongoing development remains centered on durability and disciplined exposure as we move further into 2026.
gwayne9595
430
gwayne9595 2024.08.27 01:27 
 

So far the updated version 502.99 of Golden Taipan has seen 100% success! Thank you Michael for your dedicated support and for working to make this product better. I am excited to hear you will keep this up going forward with Golden Taipan

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:02
Thank you for the continued support and for sharing your experience with version 502.99. I’m glad the updated structure and refinements are performing well for you. Golden Taipan FX has continued to evolve since that release, with further improvements focused on disciplined risk management, structural stop logic, and long-term stability rather than short-term metrics. Development will continue moving forward with the same risk-first philosophy. As always, monitor performance within your own risk parameters, and feel free to reach out if you need assistance with the latest version.
Maurizio Lucini
1058
Maurizio Lucini 2024.08.22 16:42 
 

Pessimo comportamento nel mese di Agosto '24 Drowdown 49% Operazioni in perdita 38%. Se il venditore mi aiuta ad ottenere riscontri positivi sono disposto a rivedere la recensione

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:04
Thank you for your feedback. August presented abnormal volatility conditions across several pairs, which impacted performance and increased drawdown beyond typical expectations. That said, a 49% drawdown indicates either aggressive risk settings or exposure that may not have been aligned with recommended parameters. Please contact me directly with your exact lot sizing, risk percentage, and broker conditions so I can review your configuration in detail. The system is designed with predefined structural stops and fixed exposure logic, but risk settings must be aligned properly to maintain stability. I’m fully available to assist you in optimizing the setup and adjusting parameters to better suit your account size and risk tolerance.
JCJ
851
JCJ 2024.08.13 22:51 
 

Gave the EA around 3 weeks of live testing and unfortunately, the desired (positive) results were not achieved, it continues to lose more than it gained despite the valiant efforts from the friendly developer to improve its performance. Will continue to see how it goes into the future.

* * * 20 August 2024 update * * * v502.99 has improved significantly on the wins v loss ratio, overall much more reliable and profitable (use smaller TP & default SL), great work to the developer for his patience, support and persistence on the evolution of the EA.

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:05
Thank you for the honest feedback and for giving the EA a proper live testing period. Three weeks can sometimes fall within a distribution phase, especially for systems built around structured risk and asymmetrical reward. That said, I appreciate you continuing to monitor performance and noting the improvements in version 502.99. The refinements to SL structure and TP logic were specifically aimed at improving stability and win/loss balance without compromising the underlying risk architecture. Your note about using smaller TP with the default SL is also helpful for other users who may be optimizing within their own risk tolerance. Development remains focused on disciplined exposure, structural stop logic, and long-term robustness rather than short-term cosmetic results. Thank you again for recognizing the ongoing evolution of the system.
Dkmillion
1322
Dkmillion 2024.08.11 15:38 
 

Author has disappeared!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:08
We have been carefully reworking and refining our entire EA core logic framework in preparation for 2026. The goal has been to strengthen structural risk architecture, execution efficiency, and long-term robustness across all systems. This required focused development time behind the scenes. Apologies for any delays during this transition period. Development is now back at full capacity, and support remains active moving forward. The objective is to return stronger with improved stability and performance consistency across the portfolio.
Antonio Schirone
1714
Antonio Schirone 2024.08.08 09:18 
 

I'm testing the last two versions, for now I put 5 stars for the commitment and the will of the programmer to find the best solution so that the robot can work at its best in the real situation. I am convinced of the goodness of the robot and confident that it can bring excellent future earnings!!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:10
Thank you for the thoughtful review and for actively testing both versions. Your approach is exactly what this system is built for — real-market validation, structured evaluation, and continuous refinement. The recent updates were specifically engineered to strengthen long-term performance under live conditions, not just optimize for historical data. I truly appreciate your confidence and support. Ongoing improvements will continue to focus on disciplined risk control, execution precision, and mathematical consistency so the system can perform at its best in evolving market environments. Thank you again for the trust.
many1107
437
many1107 2024.08.07 12:20 
 

I think that there is no 100, 2000...or 300 strategies implemented, there is one which needs to be optimized on weekly bases other wise it`s worthless. You can check backtest before optimization date which author is showing results for, so test it for 2020 and that`s the results you can expect from any bot that he sells without continuous optimization.

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:11
Thank you for sharing your perspective. Golden Taipan is not built around a single static setup. The internal framework contains multiple conditional models and structural filters that activate based on market behavior. Optimization is available as a tool for users who want to fine-tune parameters to specific broker conditions or volatility regimes, but the core logic is not dependent on weekly re-optimization to function. Regarding backtests, results will always vary across time periods because market structure changes. No algorithm produces identical performance across all years without variation. The system is designed around predefined risk, adaptive stop logic, and asymmetrical reward distribution so that performance is driven by structured expansion phases rather than constant parameter reshuffling. Continuous monitoring and refinement are part of responsible system development, but the objective is long-term mathematical stability — not curve-fitting one isolated period. I appreciate you taking the time to test it, and if you would like to discuss specific settings or testing methodology, I’m open to reviewing it with you.
DD R
145
DD R 2024.08.06 12:02 
 

Everyone please do not buy any products here. The author has disappeared and is inactive. In addition, EA only works for a month and then starts losing. Even if it lasted two months, with the losses to be realized in order to have an update will significantly deteriorate profits. Unfortunate as I had high hopes before for this author :(

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:13
I understand your frustration, and I want to address this clearly. I have not disappeared, and support remains active. If there was a delay in response, that is not intentional, and I take responsibility for improving communication consistency. Anyone needing assistance can contact me directly and will receive a reply. Regarding performance, no algorithm produces uninterrupted profits. Structured systems — especially those built on asymmetric reward-to-risk — will naturally experience loss clusters and drawdown phases. That does not mean the system “only works for a month.” Market regimes shift. Periods of contraction are followed by expansion. The framework is built around predefined risk and controlled exposure so recovery comes from expansion phases, not trade stacking or risk escalation. Updates are not designed to “reset losses.” They are refinements to execution, structural logic, and risk engineering to keep the system aligned with evolving market behavior. Profitability always depends on risk settings, broker conditions, and user configuration. If you are experiencing specific issues, I am willing to review your settings, account type, and testing methodology directly. Constructive discussion is always welcome.
Sukprakit Phuephae
139
Sukprakit Phuephae 2024.08.05 10:44 
 

Good EA and have to forward test !!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:14
Thank you for the feedback. Forward testing is the right approach. It provides the clearest view of how the system behaves under live conditions and real market volatility. If you need recommended settings or guidance during your testing phase, I’m available to assist. Appreciate your support.
Tung Mai Thanh
173
Tung Mai Thanh 2024.08.04 03:52 
 

Test results are not the same as reality. Be careful before buying it

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:15
Thank you for sharing your concern. You are correct that test results and live performance are never identical. Backtests are a modeling tool based on historical data and execution assumptions, while live markets include spread variation, slippage, latency, and changing volatility. Differences are normal with any automated system. The system is structured around predefined risk, fixed exposure per trade, and asymmetrical reward logic so that performance is driven by long-term mathematical consistency rather than short-term optimization. Forward testing on a demo or small live account is always recommended before scaling risk. If you have specific discrepancies you would like reviewed, I am open to examining your broker settings and test configuration.
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.07.24 21:12 
 

Today 24 July 2024

2 operations:

A first operation at a loss of 23 euros and a second in profit of 91 euros (Lots 0.1)

One of the best Expert Advisor on MQL5 Market.

Profitable and very dynamic with trailing to limit the losses,and maximize profits !!!!

Compliment to the Author who created this masterpiece !!!

Update 3 August 2024

In the last 10 days (25 July -2 august) this EA has had some stop loss

Update 6 August 2024

Another Stop loss today

No good!!

Another loss!

August 22

New update for new version Golden Taipan!!

Fantastic winner series

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:16
Thank you for documenting your experience so clearly over time. What you described reflects exactly how structured trading systems behave in live markets. There are periods of strong expansion with dynamic trailing capturing extended moves, and there are periods of contraction where stop losses occur. Loss clusters are a normal statistical component of asymmetric reward-to-risk systems. The objective of Golden Taipan is not to avoid losses entirely, but to keep them predefined and controlled so that expansion phases outweigh contraction phases over time. The trailing and structural SL logic are designed to protect capital first and allow profits to expand when conditions align. I appreciate your continued updates and your patience through both the drawdown phase and the winner series. That transparency is valuable for other users evaluating the system realistically. Ongoing refinements will continue to focus on risk structure, execution precision, and long-term stability rather than short-term cosmetic results.
Jing2017
1143
Jing2017 2024.07.24 00:09 
 

Dont Work For My

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:17
I’m sorry it didn’t work out on your setup. Performance can vary by broker conditions (spread, slippage, commissions), symbol settings, and risk configuration. If you want, send: * Symbol + timeframe
* Broker name + account type (ECN/standard) and whether it’s hedging or netting
* Your risk/lot settings and any SL/TP/trailing settings you changed
* A screenshot of the Journal/Experts tab around the last trade(s) I’ll tell you exactly what to adjust or whether it’s not a good fit for that environment.
Cychro
452
Cychro 2024.07.22 08:39 
 

Leider nimmt die Leistung ab überoptimiert ohne jegliche funktion das das System sich selbst optimiert und somit nur gut für historische Tests bis zum Datum der letzten Aktualisierung plus 1 - 2 Monate

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.13 21:18
Thank you for your feedback. The system is not designed to "re-optimize" itself, as automatic self-adjustment often leads to unstable results and uncontrolled curve fitting. Instead, the logic is based on fixed risk rules, structural stop methods and asymmetric reward distribution, which are supposed to work regardless of a specific test period. Performance phases can change as market regimes, volatility, or liquidity shift. However, this does not automatically mean over-optimization. The decisive factor is whether the risk per trade remains constant, drawdowns are defined, and profits in expansion phases exceed losses from contraction phases. If you want to share specific test periods or settings, I'll be happy to take a factual look at it. The goal is long-term stability – not short-term historical perfection.
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