Apex EA MT5

5

The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market.


Latest sets in the comment section! : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122633/comments?source=Site+Profile+Seller


I have been working on this EA for a full year, because this EA is using 12 steps entry process including trend identification before entering a trade.  The time has finally come lunch it. Testers have been using the EA on live accounts for months now and the results are corresponding with the tests. I used monte carlo stress analysis for my robustness testing as well as 1/4 of the period for forward testing. The signal is coming in the next days.


For testing and live use, always use the set files I provided: HERE

Currently the provided set files in the package: ()

Default set in the robot: EURUSD H1

These are the pairs I am providing set files for, you can download them from the comment section: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1, USDCAD H1, NZDUSD H1, GBPUSD H1


If you have any question dont hesitate to ask me through telegram, email or here on MQL5 market chat.


Recommendations:

- VPS

- ECN Broker

- If you are using all the 5 pairs then 0.01/500$ recommended.


Watch the full video about the EA here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRzgWUMSF-Q



Key Features:

Sophisticated Price Action Strategy:

The core of this EA lies in its ability to interpret complex price action patterns. By analyzing various candle formations over multiple timeframes, the EA ensures that trades are based on sound technical analysis rather than random market fluctuations.

Safe and Controlled Trading:

Unlike many EAs that use risky strategies, the Apex Daytrader EA avoids dangerous methods like martingale or grid trading. Instead, it employs a well-structured approach with predefined stop losses and take profits, ensuring your capital is protected.

Dynamic Money Management:

The EA features tailored money management settings for both buy and sell trades. With adjustable volume sizes and precise stop-loss configurations, you can control your risk exposure effectively. The built-in dynamic exit management further enhances profit potential by adapting to market conditions in real-time.

Indicator-Based Confirmation:

To increase trade accuracy, the EA uses multiple confirmation indicators, such as RSI and moving averages. These indicators provide an extra layer of validation, ensuring that each trade aligns with the overall market trend.

Comprehensive Trade Filtering:

The EA includes time-based filters and specific day settings, allowing you to control exactly when trades are opened. This feature helps avoid trading during high-risk periods, such as major news releases or low liquidity hours.

Customizable Dynamic Exit Strategies:

The EA's dynamic exit strategies are designed to maximize profits by adjusting to market movements. With parameters like order duration and pip targets, the EA exits trades at optimal points, reducing the risk of unnecessary drawdowns.

Advanced Risk Management:

The EA is equipped with a maximum drawdown setting, ensuring that your account never exceeds your predefined risk tolerance. The MaxDD setting allows you to cap your losses at a comfortable level, providing peace of mind in volatile markets.

Input Parameters:

  • Max Spread: Defines the maximum spread allowed before a trade is initiated, ensuring trades are only taken under favorable conditions.

  • Profit Check Mode: Monitors profits based on equity, ensuring that the EA adapts to your account's performance in real-time.

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Predefined stop loss and take profit levels for both buy and sell trades, based on a percentage of the stop loss to ensure consistent risk management.

  • Candle Patterns: Multiple candle pattern inputs for different timeframes, allowing for flexible price action strategies tailored to market conditions.

  • Confirmation Indicators: Includes RSI and Moving Average settings to validate trade entries, ensuring alignment with market trends.

  • Time Filters: Allows you to define specific trading hours, avoiding unfavorable market conditions.



Reviews 3
Torsten
461
Torsten 2024.09.16 10:34 
 

I would like to begin by providing feedback regarding the author of the APEX EA. Botond is an exceptionally kind individual who welcomes feedback on the APEX EA and is willing to implement meaningful changes in future updates. He possesses a genuine passion for coding and does not adopt a pushy sales approach. For those interested in learning more about him and his work, I highly recommend visiting his YouTube channel, "The Nomad Trader." All of my communications with him have been met with respect and promptness, making discussions with him a true pleasure. Now, regarding the EA itself—APEX EA is compatible with numerous forex pairs as well as gold. Botond offers various settings (V1 - V4) for users to choose from. Conducting backtests on these individual settings is crucial for achieving personal success; I strongly advise undertaking this analysis with a timeframe that suits your trading style. This approach will enable you to develop a portfolio of trading pairs that are likely to yield a consistent flow of trades and profits, assuming future market conditions mirror those of the past. It is important to note that this is not a get-rich-quick EA. APEX EA is ideal for those seeking a dependable coding partner and an EA grounded in sound trading logic. It does NOT employ MARTINGALE, GRID, or BREAKOUT trading strategies. Each trade is accompanied by a Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), emphasizing the importance of capital preservation.

brainiacz
457
brainiacz 2024.09.06 23:23 
 

This is early feedback, but I belive this EA will only get better in time, because the owner is a dedicated person and professional developer, just see his youtube and explanation of concepts regarding EA. After testing many EAs with various methods of achieving profits, i think this one has so far best chance to be long-term profitable without using any dangerous methods like grid, martingale and others. You can see it yourself, just running with visualization mode and strategy tester, you can see this EA actually waits for a trend and try to hold it for as long as it thinks its profitable - its simply waits for the right opportunity and leverage it. It wont do many trades in a month, but it can catch some huge winners like never seen before with any other EAs. Its also better to use more currency pairs to diversify and catch more trades. The owner is very responsive, explains things very well and can offer you set files and any data you need.

Michael Arthur Schorr
2169
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 18:21 
 

Very active and good dev, the ea does what it says but its hard to optimize and use it to its full potential in the ccurrent market

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Michael Arthur Schorr
2169
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 18:21 
 

Very active and good dev, the ea does what it says but its hard to optimize and use it to its full potential in the ccurrent market

Torsten
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Torsten 2024.09.16 10:34 
 

I would like to begin by providing feedback regarding the author of the APEX EA. Botond is an exceptionally kind individual who welcomes feedback on the APEX EA and is willing to implement meaningful changes in future updates. He possesses a genuine passion for coding and does not adopt a pushy sales approach. For those interested in learning more about him and his work, I highly recommend visiting his YouTube channel, "The Nomad Trader." All of my communications with him have been met with respect and promptness, making discussions with him a true pleasure. Now, regarding the EA itself—APEX EA is compatible with numerous forex pairs as well as gold. Botond offers various settings (V1 - V4) for users to choose from. Conducting backtests on these individual settings is crucial for achieving personal success; I strongly advise undertaking this analysis with a timeframe that suits your trading style. This approach will enable you to develop a portfolio of trading pairs that are likely to yield a consistent flow of trades and profits, assuming future market conditions mirror those of the past. It is important to note that this is not a get-rich-quick EA. APEX EA is ideal for those seeking a dependable coding partner and an EA grounded in sound trading logic. It does NOT employ MARTINGALE, GRID, or BREAKOUT trading strategies. Each trade is accompanied by a Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), emphasizing the importance of capital preservation.

brainiacz
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brainiacz 2024.09.06 23:23 
 

This is early feedback, but I belive this EA will only get better in time, because the owner is a dedicated person and professional developer, just see his youtube and explanation of concepts regarding EA. After testing many EAs with various methods of achieving profits, i think this one has so far best chance to be long-term profitable without using any dangerous methods like grid, martingale and others. You can see it yourself, just running with visualization mode and strategy tester, you can see this EA actually waits for a trend and try to hold it for as long as it thinks its profitable - its simply waits for the right opportunity and leverage it. It wont do many trades in a month, but it can catch some huge winners like never seen before with any other EAs. Its also better to use more currency pairs to diversify and catch more trades. The owner is very responsive, explains things very well and can offer you set files and any data you need.

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