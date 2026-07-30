Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA

Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups.

Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the EURUSD H1 chart.

The result is a streamlined trading experience with a modern interface and minimal complexity. The setup is intentionally simple, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than cluttered inputs, while the engine handles the deeper analysis behind the scenes.

Multi Model Portfolio Engine is designed for traders who value adaptability, clarity, and a professional workflow. It brings together the strengths of multiple models inside one cohesive system, helping to transform raw market behavior into a focused automated trading process.

Whether you are building a long-term automated portfolio or looking for a refined EURUSD H1 solution, Multi Model Portfolio Engine offers a clean, intelligent, and modern framework for systematic trading.

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Saltwater Silver Portfolio for XAGUSD H1 Saltwater Silver Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAGUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time while maintaining a clean higher-timeframe workflow. Overview Saltwater Silver Portfolio comb
Big Dog MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Big Dog MT5 – XAUUSD M5 Precision Scalper Big Dog MT5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Designed with precision entry logic and advanced multi-dimensional analysis, this system focuses on capturing high-probability scalping opportunities with efficient market exposure and controlled drawdown behavior. Core Strategy Big Dog MT5 utilizes a proprietary analytical framework that evaluates price action through multiple mathematical perspecti
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Volatix Portfolio for XAUUSD M5 Volatix Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD M5, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time, even in fast intraday conditions. Overview Volatix Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy logic for X
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
SuperTrend AI Clustering Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adjust itself to changing market conditions. Instead of using one fixed SuperTrend multiplier, the EA evaluates multiple factor values at the same time, measures their recent performance, applies K-Means clustering, and selects the factor group that is currently performing best. This creates a dynamic SuperTrend model that can respond to dif
Atomic Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Experts
Atomic Gold Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Atomic Gold Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time. Overview Atomic Gold Portfolio combines its strategy logic for gold with the Expert Advisor HQ executi
Golden Taipan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3.38 (16)
Experts
Golden Taipan FX – Non Grid Gold Trading Robot MT5 for XAUUSD H1 Golden Taipan FX is a precision-built non grid gold trading robot MT5 designed for traders who want structured automation, disciplined execution, and controlled exposure in the XAUUSD market on MetaTrader 5 . Developed specifically for the XAUUSD H1 timeframe , this expert advisor is engineered to operate without grid-based trade stacking, focusing instead on cleaner entries, defined risk, and a more stable trading process. For tr
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Hamunaptra Portfolio for GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on GBPUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time. Overview Hamunaptra Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy logic for GBPUSD with the Expert Adv
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Gator Portfolio for XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD M15, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time during intraday gold sessions. Overview Gold Gator Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy log
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Experts
Yellowstone Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Yellowstone Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time while maintaining a clean higher-timeframe workflow. Overview Yellowstone Portfolio combines its portfo
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RF Oracle FX | EA HQ — MQL5 Market Description Introducing RF Oracle FX , a machine-learning indicator that helps you read the market with greater clarity. It is built around a true Random Forest ensemble, written entirely from scratch in MQL5, and it delivers predictive bull and bear probability signals with a clean, modern visual experience inside your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not another arrow indicator with a fixed rule. It is a self-training prediction engine that learns from the most
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Structural Volume Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Launch Price: $99.99   — the price climbs with every batch of copies sold. Early buyers lock in the lowest price this indicator will ever be. Most traders stare at price. The professionals read   where the money actually traded. Meridian Order Flow Profiler   brings true institutional order-flow analysis into MetaTrader 5 — automatically mapping the volume that built every structural swing in the market, and rendering
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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