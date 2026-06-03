Launch Price: $99.99 — the price climbs with every batch of copies sold. Early buyers lock in the lowest price this indicator will ever be.

Most traders stare at price. The professionals read where the money actually traded.

Meridian Order Flow Profiler brings true institutional order-flow analysis into MetaTrader 5 — automatically mapping the volume that built every structural swing in the market, and rendering it through a hardware-accelerated Canvas engine for a clean, premium, TradingView-grade experience that no standard MT5 object can match.

This is not another lagging volume histogram bolted to the side of your chart. Meridian detects the market's real structural legs using an adaptive ATR-based swing engine, then dissects each leg into a high-resolution volume profile — exposing the Point of Control (POC), the buy/sell delta, and the anomaly zones where smart money stepped in.

When you can see where the market agreed on price, you stop guessing — and start trading with the same map institutions use.

Why Meridian Is Different

Structural, Not Static. Volume is mapped to real market swings — not arbitrary time blocks — so every profile means something.

Volume is mapped to real market swings — not arbitrary time blocks — so every profile means something. Canvas-Rendered Luxury Visuals. Every element is drawn through MT5's native graphics engine for crisp, glowing, gradient-shaded profiles. It looks like a premium TradingView indicator — inside your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Every element is drawn through MT5's native graphics engine for crisp, glowing, gradient-shaded profiles. It looks like a premium TradingView indicator — inside your MetaTrader 5 terminal. True TradingView Look. One toggle re-skins your entire chart — background, candles, and foreground — into the clean dark TradingView aesthetic traders love. Green/red candles, no clutter, pure focus.

One toggle re-skins your entire chart — background, candles, and foreground — into the clean dark TradingView aesthetic traders love. Green/red candles, no clutter, pure focus. Self-Cleaning On Every Timeframe. Switch timeframes or symbols and Meridian instantly rebuilds — never leaving a single stale object behind. The chart is always pristine.

Switch timeframes or symbols and Meridian instantly rebuilds — never leaving a single stale object behind. The chart is always pristine. Point of Control Detection. The single most-traded price in every leg is marked and extended forward until price returns to test it — your highest-probability magnet level.

The single most-traded price in every leg is marked and extended forward until price returns to test it — your highest-probability magnet level. Buy vs. Sell Delta. Instantly see whether each leg was built by aggressive buyers or sellers, with a per-leg delta summary.

Instantly see whether each leg was built by aggressive buyers or sellers, with a per-leg delta summary. Volume Anomaly Bubbles. Sudden volume spikes — the footprints of large players — are highlighted automatically as glowing bubbles, scaled to the size of the spike.

What It Does — In Plain English

The market doesn't move in straight lines. It moves in legs — pushes up, pulls back, pushes again. Meridian Order Flow Profiler:

Detects each structural leg automatically using an adaptive ATR (Average True Range) swing filter — so it adjusts to volatility on every symbol and timeframe. Builds a volume profile for that leg, distributing real (or tick) volume across price levels with surgical precision. Finds the Point of Control — the price level with the heaviest participation — and extends it forward as a high-probability decision zone. Reads the order flow — splitting volume into buying and selling pressure so you see who was in control. Flags the anomalies — the volume spikes that reveal institutional activity before price reacts.

The result: a living, structural blueprint of where the market actually built value — refreshed automatically, drawn beautifully, ready to trade.

Who It's For

Smart Money / VSA traders who want to see institutional footprints, not guess at them.

Scalpers and intraday traders hunting high-probability reaction zones (POC, value).

Swing traders who need to know which structural legs were backed by real conviction.

EA developers looking for a clean, reliable volume-structure module to read from.

Works on all symbols and all timeframes — Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Metals, Crypto, and Stocks.

Getting Started In 60 Seconds

Attach Meridian Order Flow Profiler to any chart. (Optional) Enable the TradingView Theme for the full premium look. Watch the structural volume profiles, POC lines, and anomaly bubbles render automatically. Trade the levels with confidence.

A complete, professionally designed PDF User Manual is included — covering every input, every visual, and proven ways to trade the signals.

Support & Updates

Backed by Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) — built by a developer with 30+ published trading systems. You get responsive support and ongoing updates. Questions before buying? Message me directly and I'll help you get set up.

Risk Disclaimer

Meridian Order Flow Profiler is an analytical visualization tool, not financial advice or a signal-for-hire service. It does not place trades. Trading the financial markets carries substantial risk of loss. Past behavior of price and volume does not guarantee future results. Always use sound risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Meridian Order Flow Profiler — See more. Trade better. by EAHQ.

The price rises as copies sell. Secure the $99.99 launch price now — it won't last.