Random Forest Oracle

RF Oracle FX | EA HQ — MQL5 Market Description

Introducing RF Oracle FX, a machine-learning indicator that helps you read the market with greater clarity. It is built around a true Random Forest ensemble, written entirely from scratch in MQL5, and it delivers predictive bull and bear probability signals with a clean, modern visual experience inside your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

This is not another arrow indicator with a fixed rule. It is a self-training prediction engine that learns from the most recent market action on every confirmed bar and continuously realigns with the current regime.

IMPORTANT. After your purchase, send me a private message through MQL5 to receive your professional PDF user manual, recommended settings, and a step-by-step setup walkthrough.

Buy RF Oracle FX and you may receive a complimentary set-file pack for the most popular pairs. Ask me in a private message for details.

You can find live examples and screenshots in the Comments section, and more of my systems on my Seller profile. If you have questions before buying, message me directly.

The launch price is 99.99 USD. The price will increase as more copies are sold, so this is the lowest it will be.

What makes RF Oracle FX different

Many indicators described as artificial intelligence are simple moving-average rules with a new label. RF Oracle FX is a working Random Forest classifier and regressor that trains live on your chart. On every confirmed bar the engine builds a fresh feature set from your chosen anchor oscillator, a trend-correlation measure, and ATR-normalized momentum. It then trains an ensemble of decision trees on a rolling window of recent price action and votes across all trees to produce a precise bullish probability for the next move. A parallel regression forest estimates the expected forward return alongside it.

Because the engine retrains on a rolling window, it does not look into the future and confirmed signals do not repaint. The result is a high-conviction signal with the exact probability printed on the chart.

The engine under the hood

Random Forest classification

Each tree searches for the split that maximizes information gain using Gini impurity, the same criterion used by professional machine-learning libraries. Many weak learners are combined into one stronger, more stable predictor.

Random feature selection

Every tree is trained on a randomly selected feature, which decorrelates the ensemble. This is the defining trait of a Random Forest and is what makes the prediction robust rather than overfit to a single signal.

Adaptive threshold

When recent signals underperform, RF Oracle FX raises its conviction threshold and demands stronger ensemble agreement before it fires again. As performance recovers, the threshold relaxes. This helps the system stay selective during choppy conditions without any manual adjustment.

Built-in statistics panel

A live on-chart panel tracks every signal it produces, including win rate, cumulative result, average result per signal, profit factor, and win and loss counts, so you can study its behaviour in real time.

Precision trade levels

Each fresh signal projects clean ATR-based take profit and stop loss levels directly on your chart, with labeled price tags. You can see at a glance where the level sits and where the risk sits, and both are fully configurable to your own risk preference.

A clean TradingView-style experience in MT5

RF Oracle FX also looks the part. It can render crisp teal and coral candles, apply a matching dark theme to the background, grid, and foreground, and display a canvas-rendered glassmorphism statistics panel with live metrics, all carrying Expert Advisor HQ branding. The styling is fully non-destructive: your original chart colors are restored the moment you remove the indicator.

Recommendations

  • Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and crypto. It works on any symbol.
  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 and above for the cleanest signals.
  • Anchor oscillator: RSI by default, or switch to MFI, Stochastic, or Z-Score to match your style.
  • Use the on-chart statistics panel to tune the probability threshold and training window for each market.
  • Enable the ADX filter in ranging conditions to focus on confirmed trends.
  • Use a VPS if you intend to run it continuously.

Specifications

  • True Random Forest classifier and regressor, built natively in MQL5.
  • Self-trains on a rolling window and adapts to the current market regime.
  • Confirmed signals do not repaint.
  • Four selectable anchor oscillators: RSI, MFI, Stochastic, and Z-Score.
  • Adaptive conviction threshold that tightens after weaker results.
  • Automatic ATR-based take profit and stop loss projection with labels.
  • Live on-chart statistics panel: signals, win rate, cumulative result, average result, profit factor, and win and loss counts.
  • Optional ADX trend filter.
  • TradingView-style candles, dark theme, and glassmorphism panel.
  • Non-destructive: restores your chart colors on removal.
  • Performance-optimized history compute to keep the terminal responsive.
  • Sensible defaults that work out of the box.

Why consider it now

This is a launch release at the lowest price it will be offered. The price increases as copies are sold. You get the analytical power of a Random Forest, a clean TradingView-style chart, and the polish of an Expert Advisor HQ product in a single indicator.

Add RF Oracle FX to your charts and let the analysis work alongside you.

Risk disclaimer. Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtest results are not indicative of future results. RF Oracle FX is a decision-support and analysis tool. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee any profit or specific result. Always test on a demo account first and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

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