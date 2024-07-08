Atomic Gold

4

Atomic Gold Portfolio for XAUUSD H1

Atomic Gold Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework.

It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time.

Overview

Atomic Gold Portfolio combines its strategy logic for gold with the Expert Advisor HQ execution and protection engine. The objective is not only to identify trade setups, but to route every trade through a disciplined pipeline for filtering, execution, risk control, and monitoring across the full position lifecycle.

The framework provides layered entry, daily, and account protections, automatic broker fill-type negotiation, a retry engine for transient execution issues, an integrated news filter based on the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar, and a TradingView-style analytics dashboard. Together, these components create a transparent and controlled operating environment for XAUUSD trading.

Recommended Market

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1

This product is intended for the XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe. Running the EA on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended and may lead to behavior and results that differ from the validated deployment.

How the EA works

Atomic Gold Portfolio operates through a structured pipeline. On every tick, the EA updates protection state, refreshes key dashboard metrics, and checks whether any critical limits have been reached. On each new bar, it performs a full analytics update, verifies that the chart is within the configured trading session, gathers strategy signals, applies all protection gates, and routes valid orders to the execution engine.

Before an order is sent, the EA can evaluate spread conditions, maximum allowed open positions, total open lots, daily protection status, account protection status, and the state of the news filter. If any condition blocks the entry, the trade is cancelled and the reason can be reviewed in the terminal journal, so “no trade” situations are explainable rather than opaque.

Main framework features

Atomic Gold Portfolio uses a three-layer protection architecture. Entry protections can prevent new positions when spread is higher than the configured limit, when the maximum number of positions has already been reached, or when the lot exposure ceiling has been hit. Daily protections can close positions and suspend new entries after a specified daily loss or daily drawdown threshold is reached, and account protections can close positions and remove the EA from the chart after a critical equity event so you can review conditions before restarting.

The execution engine is designed to adapt to different broker environments. Orders are pre-checked, and the EA can automatically negotiate the appropriate fill mode across IOC, FOK, RETURN, and BOC. A bounded retry loop handles transient issues such as requotes, price changes, timeouts, and connectivity interruptions, helping to stabilize order placement without constant manual intervention.

The integrated news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar to pause new entries around selected medium- and high-impact events. When enabled on a live or demo account, this can help keep the strategy out of scheduled news releases that may affect XAUUSD volatility.

Trade management

The EA manages positions through a structured signal model. Each signal defines direction, whether it is an entry or exit, stop loss distance, take profit distance, trailing behavior, and whether an opposite signal should close and reverse an existing position. Stop loss and take profit levels are calculated from current market prices and are automatically widened when broker stop-level rules require more distance.

When trailing features are active in the strategy, the EA can trail positions using a bar-based method that tracks the previous bar high or low. The trailing stop only moves to lock in profit and never moves backward, helping to protect gains while still allowing price to evolve naturally on XAUUSD H1.

Dashboard and chart tools

Atomic Gold Portfolio includes the full EAHQ real-time analytics dashboard. The panel can show equity, balance, floating profit and loss, number and volume of open positions, a rolling equity curve with current drawdown from peak, and recent performance windows, along with a per-position strategy breakdown. Lightweight updates run during tick flow, and full recomputations occur on new bars.

On the chart, the EA can draw signal arrows at each entry and display live trade projection overlays that show entry price, stop loss zone, and take profit zone. These visuals are intended to make the EA’s decisions transparent and easy to supervise during live trading.

Input structure

The EA uses the standard Expert Advisor HQ portfolio input layout. Core parameters include fixed lot size and a base magic number, followed by grouped settings for entry protections, daily protections, account protections, news filter configuration, statistics, and visual preferences.

This consistent structure makes configuration straightforward. Traders who already use other Expert Advisor HQ portfolio products can apply the same operating workflow to Atomic Gold Portfolio with minimal adjustment.

Important usage notes

For correct operation, attach the EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart, ensure Algo Trading is enabled in platform options and on the toolbar, and assign a unique magic number if you are running multiple EAs on the same account. It is also recommended to configure protection parameters intentionally, avoid changing the magic number while positions are open, and run the terminal on a VPS for stable 24/5 execution.

As with any automated system, testing Atomic Gold Portfolio on a demo account before going live is advisable. Observing how it behaves across different sessions, spread conditions, and news events on XAUUSD will help you fine-tune your configuration and risk settings to match your broker and trading objectives.

Best for

This EA is suitable for traders who want an automated XAUUSD H1 portfolio system that combines structured strategy logic with a professional execution and protection framework. It is particularly suited for traders who value clear chart feedback, robust risk controls, and an integrated dashboard instead of running a closed black-box EA.

Support and updates

Customers receive developer support through the MQL5 product page, and updates are delivered via the standard Market update mechanism. Atomic Gold Portfolio is part of the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio line, which follows an ongoing maintenance and compatibility process as the MetaTrader 5 platform evolves.

Risk disclosure

Trading gold and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Automated trading systems carry the same market risks as manual trading, and past performance from backtests or live trading does not guarantee future results. Always configure risk in line with your tolerance and never trade capital you cannot afford to lose.

Reviews 4
aichee kash
94
aichee kash 2026.02.17 19:52 
 

wow

Andrew Lee
2538
Andrew Lee 2024.07.27 11:26 
 

Great EA which is now more customisable than ever thanks to recent updates. Author is constantly improving the logic and features which make it a consistently profitable EA. The risk reward is very good and the open trades are managed very well with the built in logic which means they aren't held on to for long periods. Losses are small, and when Gold gets on a trend, the profits are quite impressive and losses are recovered quickly.

220072256
4881
220072256 2024.07.08 18:13 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor

The author is increasingly perfected in the new EAs.

Today 2 trades two profit (lot 0,01 $ 3,73 every profit)

Thanks Michael!!!

Recommended products
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Experts
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Meridian Edge Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MERIDIAN EDGE v1.0 — Institutional Series Worldinversor 2026 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Meridian Edge v1.0 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence, advanced quantitative analysis, and structural market recognition in a single autonomous execution engine. Designed for demanding traders seeking consistency and operational robustness. Artificial Intelligence Engine The core of the system integrates a bidirectional BiLSTM (Bidirectional Long Sho
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro USDCHF
Gary Comey
Experts
Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery Adaptive Hedge Recovery System for USDCHF Positions Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery is a specialized MT5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders stabilize drawdown on manual USDCHF positions using an ATR-based adaptive hedge basket system. USDCHF behaves differently from many other major forex pairs. The pair is heavily influenced by: Swiss National Bank policy, safe-haven capital flows, interest rate differentials, and prolonged directional pressure during risk-o
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Side by Side Lines EA
Suci Ridha Krismayanti
Experts
Side-by-Side Lines EA Overview & Strategy Logic The Side-by-Side Lines EA is an automated continuation trading system designed to capture explosive market momentum using the 3-candle Side-by-Side Lines pattern (Bullish & Bearish). This pattern identifies rare market conditions where strong buying or selling pressure causes a price jump (gap) that refuses to pull back, signaling that the dominant trend is continuing with full force. Trading Logic Buy Entry (Bullish Side-by-Side Lines): The market
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Aurevia Btcusd EA MT5
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5  Professional BTCUSD Automated Trading by Utazima MentorCreate Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for BTCUSD / Bitcoin . It combines H1 market analysis, M1 execution monitoring, multi-layer signal confirmation, automatic trade management, broker-aware execution and capital-based risk control. OFFICIAL PUBLIC DEMO MONITORING Public monitoring for Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 started on 17 August 2026. The public demo account has
VectorTrailFX
Jerome Alan Wood
Experts
VectorTrail FX | Mean Reversion Grid EA | EURGBP M15 | FIFO Compliant VectorTrail FX is a precision mean reversion Expert Advisor built for EURGBP on the M15 timeframe. It uses statistical Z-score analysis to identify when price has stretched too far from its mean, then enters a directional basket and exits when floating profit peaks — keeping drawdown tight while compounding consistently. Fully FIFO-compliant and tested with US brokers. How It Works VectorTrail FX measures how far price has de
Bot3
Garfield Heron
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Trading Solution: Bot3 – Your Edge in the Forex Market Are you ready to take your trading to the next level?  Bot3  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced technical analysis, risk management, and harmonic pattern detection to deliver consistent results. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA automates your trading strategy with precision and reliability, helping you maximize profits while minimizing risks
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
Experts
EA New Player is a next-generation trading advisor. It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game. Attention!! Detailed information and setup instructions are available here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 EA settings are available for free here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 EA New Player is an innovative portfolio advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
SlingShot Fx Pro
Adam Zolei
Experts
Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. This system is powered by a propriet
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
Aurum Forest AI
Bintang Indra Maulana Firmansyah
Experts
"Trading Gold shouldn't be a gamble; it should be a calculation." Aurum Forest AI is a premium Expert Advisor utilizing a Native .ONNX Machine Learning Architecture . Unlike 99% of "AI" robots on this market that use hidden Martingale, this system is built on a Random Forest Classifier trained on 10 years of institutional Gold liquidity data. ## The Neural Core Advantage: Real-Time Data Processing: Evaluates 20+ non-linear features including SMC Liquidity Sweeps , Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , and Vo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Gold Dust X
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Gold Dust X – XAUUSD H1 300-Strategy Gold Trading System Gold Dust X is a high-output automated trading system designed exclusively for the XAUUSD H1 chart in MetaTrader 5. Powered by a diversified 300-strategy portfolio , this Expert Advisor is built to deliver structured, rules-based trade execution for traders focused on the gold versus U.S. dollar market. Created for traders looking for an XAUUSD H1 automated gold trading robot , Gold Dust X combines a broad portfolio of strategy logic withi
Prop Farmers X
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Prop Farmers X – EURUSD H1 Portfolio Trading Expert Advisor Prop Farmers X is an advanced automated trading system built specifically for the EURUSD H1 chart in MetaTrader 5. Powered by a high-output portfolio of 300 integrated strategy models , the EA is designed to scan, evaluate, and trade EURUSD using structured algorithmic logic on the one-hour timeframe. This EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is engineered for traders who want a dedicated, portfolio-driven forex robot without needi
Prop Masters X
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Prop Masters X – GBPUSD H1 Automated Trading Portfolio Prop Masters X is a portfolio-driven MetaTrader 5 trading system developed specifically for the GBPUSD H1 chart . Built with a high-output collection of 300 integrated trading strategies , the EA is designed to automate GBPUSD trade execution through a structured, rules-based portfolio approach. This GBPUSD H1 automated trading Expert Advisor is intended for traders who want a dedicated one-hour forex robot for the British pound and U.S. dol
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Prop Hunt Portfolio — Quick, clear summary What it is Prop Hunt Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 NZDUSD H1 trading robot built on the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio framework. It delivers structured automated trading with on‑chart signals, a live analytics dashboard, and layered risk protections. Designed as a prop‑firm‑ready automated trading system , it emphasizes transparency, stability, and explainable entries. How it operates On every tick the EA updates protections and dashboard metr
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
SuperTrend AI Clustering Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adjust itself to changing market conditions. Instead of using one fixed SuperTrend multiplier, the EA evaluates multiple factor values at the same time, measures their recent performance, applies K-Means clustering, and selects the factor group that is currently performing best. This creates a dynamic SuperTrend model that can respond to dif
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Big Dog MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Big Dog MT5 – XAUUSD M5 Precision Scalper Big Dog MT5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Designed with precision entry logic and advanced multi-dimensional analysis, this system focuses on capturing high-probability scalping opportunities with efficient market exposure and controlled drawdown behavior. Core Strategy Big Dog MT5 utilizes a proprietary analytical framework that evaluates price action through multiple mathematical perspecti
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
4.2 (5)
Experts
Saltwater Silver Portfolio for XAGUSD H1 Saltwater Silver Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAGUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time while maintaining a clean higher-timeframe workflow. Overview Saltwater Silver Portfolio comb
Golden Taipan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3.38 (16)
Experts
Golden Taipan FX – Non Grid Gold Trading Robot MT5 for XAUUSD H1 Golden Taipan FX is a precision-built non grid gold trading robot MT5 designed for traders who want structured automation, disciplined execution, and controlled exposure in the XAUUSD market on MetaTrader 5 . Developed specifically for the XAUUSD H1 timeframe , this expert advisor is engineered to operate without grid-based trade stacking, focusing instead on cleaner entries, defined risk, and a more stable trading process. For tr
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Hamunaptra Portfolio for GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on GBPUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time. Overview Hamunaptra Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy logic for GBPUSD with the Expert Adv
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Gator Portfolio for XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD M15, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time during intraday gold sessions. Overview Gold Gator Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy log
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
4.8 (5)
Experts
Volatix Portfolio for XAUUSD M5 Volatix Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD M5, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time, even in fast intraday conditions. Overview Volatix Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy logic for X
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Experts
Yellowstone Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Yellowstone Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time while maintaining a clean higher-timeframe workflow. Overview Yellowstone Portfolio combines its portfo
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RF Oracle FX | EA HQ — MQL5 Market Description Introducing RF Oracle FX , a machine-learning indicator that helps you read the market with greater clarity. It is built around a true Random Forest ensemble, written entirely from scratch in MQL5, and it delivers predictive bull and bear probability signals with a clean, modern visual experience inside your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not another arrow indicator with a fixed rule. It is a self-training prediction engine that learns from the most
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Structural Volume Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Launch Price: $99.99   — the price climbs with every batch of copies sold. Early buyers lock in the lowest price this indicator will ever be. Most traders stare at price. The professionals read   where the money actually traded. Meridian Order Flow Profiler   brings true institutional order-flow analysis into MetaTrader 5 — automatically mapping the volume that built every structural swing in the market, and rendering
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
Prop Hunt X
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Prop Hunt X – NZDUSD H1 Automated Trading System Prop Hunt X is a high-output automated trading system developed exclusively for the NZDUSD H1 chart . Built around a diversified portfolio of 300 integrated trading strategies , this Expert Advisor is designed to identify and execute opportunities across changing market conditions while maintaining a straightforward, hands-free trading workflow. Designed for MetaTrader 5 users seeking an NZDUSD H1 forex trading robot , Prop Hunt X combines multipl
Golden Taipan X
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Golden Taipan X – XAUUSD H1 Gold Trading Expert Advisor Golden Taipan X is a specialized automated trading system developed for the XAUUSD H1 chart on MetaTrader 5. Built around a high-output portfolio of 300 integrated trading strategies , the EA is designed to deliver structured, rules-based automation for traders focused on the gold versus U.S. dollar market. This XAUUSD H1 gold trading robot combines a diversified strategy portfolio within one MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Golden Taipan X is
Fuji Wave X
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Fuji Wave Portfolio EA – USDJPY H1 Automated Trading System Fuji Wave Portfolio EA is a dedicated automated trading system designed for the USDJPY H1 chart on MetaTrader 5. Built around a portfolio-based trading approach, this Expert Advisor is designed to deliver structured, rules-based execution for traders focused on the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen market. Created for users seeking a USDJPY H1 automated trading robot , Fuji Wave Portfolio EA combines multiple trading concepts within a single
Filter:
aichee kash
94
aichee kash 2026.02.17 19:52 
 

wow

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.03.13 16:59
Thank you, I really appreciate that. A lot of work went into the new Atomic Gold FX update, and I’m glad the new version is making a strong impression. The system has gone through major refinements to improve robustness, execution quality, and overall consistency.
Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2024.08.08 19:01 
 

A total waste of time.

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.03.14 01:19
i believe you need to re analyze the trading system after recent updates. i believe you will find it quite impressive :)
Andrew Lee
2538
Andrew Lee 2024.07.27 11:26 
 

Great EA which is now more customisable than ever thanks to recent updates. Author is constantly improving the logic and features which make it a consistently profitable EA. The risk reward is very good and the open trades are managed very well with the built in logic which means they aren't held on to for long periods. Losses are small, and when Gold gets on a trend, the profits are quite impressive and losses are recovered quickly.

Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
470
Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2024.07.11 17:08 
 

пользуюсь советником 4 дня, три сделки в минус (( еще две в безубыток. пока слабо, отключать не буду, посмотрю еще пару недель, если все будет хорошо обязательно исправлю отзыв. советую первый месяц поставить минимальный лот и понаблюдать за его работой!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2024.07.11 17:12
Спасибо за отзыв!!! Atomic Gold собирается проводить торги немного дольше, чем другие. Положительным моментом является RR 1:2, поэтому, если вы рискуете половиной своего вознаграждения при победе TP 1, вы компенсируете 2 проигрыша, а с вероятностью попадания 70% плюс он может отыграться от любых полученных потерь! большое спасибо, что поделились с сообществом! это помогает им принимать более правильные решения относительно того, какие советники им подходят, а какие нет :)
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.07.08 18:13 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor

The author is increasingly perfected in the new EAs.

Today 2 trades two profit (lot 0,01 $ 3,73 every profit)

Thanks Michael!!!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.03.05 12:19
Thank you for the great review and for sharing your results. I’m glad to hear Atomic Gold FX has been performing well for you and that you’re seeing consistent profits. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you ever need help with updates, settings, or optimization, feel free to reach out anytime.
Reply to review