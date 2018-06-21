Zero Dog is an intelligent, automatic trading robot, which could scalps between the designate time periods to achieve the results as you set. It is developed base on real trading strategy and is working for the pass 3 years.

It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to minimize optimization of setting. Build-in News filter allow you not to worry about stop trading within big news, medium news or low news.

The EA works for all major currency pairs. EURUSD M5 is recommended.

No Grid

No Martingale

No Hedging

No Arbitrage

It is advised to use a VPS with low latency and a low spread broker with excellent execution time. You can start with 0.01 lot on 500 USD account.





Parameters

Magic = 99999999

Orders = The maximum number of positions in one direction

Risk = Risk percentage

Lots = Lot size

HiddenTPSL - Hide real take profit & stop loss; Visible take profit & stop loss will be 1000 points

TakeProfitFactor = The multiplier apply to calculated result of take profit

MinTakeProfit = The minimum take profit calculated

MaxTakeProfit = The maximum take profit calculated

StopLossFactor = The multiplier apply to calculated result of stop loss

MinStopLoss = The minimum stop loss calculated

MaxStopLoss = The maximum stop loss calculated

BuyDelta = Buy condition adjustment (value from -20 to +20)

SellDelta = Sell condition adjustment (value from -20 to +20)

Slippage = Maximum allowed slippage

Spread = Maximum allowed spread

IgnoreSpread - Ignore the spread when setting take profit

StartHour = Time to start trading

EndHour = Time to end trading

FridayClose = Stop trade on Friday specific time

StopBeforeHighNews = Stop trade before high impact news in minute

StopAfterHighNews = Stop trade after high impact news in minute

StopBeforeMidNews = Stop trade before medium impact news in minute

StopAfterMidNews = Stop trade after medium impact news in minute

StopBeforeLowNews = Stop trade before low impact news in minute

StopAfterLowNews = Stop trade after low impact news in minute

TradeDay = Trading weekday (comma separated)

Zero Dog uses News filter to trade. To enable the EA, you must also tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" to URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK".