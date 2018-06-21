Zero Dog

1

Zero Dog is an intelligent, automatic trading robot, which could scalps between the designate time periods to achieve the results as you set. It is developed base on real trading strategy and is working for the pass 3 years.

It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to minimize optimization of setting. Build-in News filter allow you not to worry about stop trading within big news, medium news or low news.

The EA works for all major currency pairs. EURUSD M5 is recommended.

  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
  • No Hedging
  • No Arbitrage

It is advised to use a VPS with low latency and a low spread broker with excellent execution time. You can start with 0.01 lot on 500 USD account.


Parameters

  • Magic = 99999999
  • Orders = The maximum number of positions in one direction
  • Risk = Risk percentage
  • Lots = Lot size
  • HiddenTPSL - Hide real take profit & stop loss; Visible take profit & stop loss will be 1000 points
  • TakeProfitFactor = The multiplier apply to calculated result of take profit
  • MinTakeProfit = The minimum take profit calculated
  • MaxTakeProfit = The maximum take profit calculated
  • StopLossFactor = The multiplier apply to calculated result of stop loss
  • MinStopLoss = The minimum stop loss calculated
  • MaxStopLoss = The maximum stop loss calculated
  • BuyDelta = Buy condition adjustment (value from -20 to +20)
  • SellDelta = Sell condition adjustment (value from -20 to +20)
  • Slippage = Maximum allowed slippage
  • Spread = Maximum allowed spread
  • IgnoreSpread - Ignore the spread when setting take profit
  • StartHour = Time to start trading
  • EndHour = Time to end trading
  • FridayClose = Stop trade on Friday specific time
  • StopBeforeHighNews = Stop trade before high impact news in minute
  • StopAfterHighNews = Stop trade after high impact news in minute
  • StopBeforeMidNews = Stop trade before medium impact news in minute
  • StopAfterMidNews = Stop trade after medium impact news in minute
  • StopBeforeLowNews = Stop trade before low impact news in minute
  • StopAfterLowNews = Stop trade after low impact news in minute
  • TradeDay = Trading weekday (comma separated)

Zero Dog uses News filter to trade. To enable the EA, you must also tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" to URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add "http://ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK".

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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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T Dog
Chi Hi Wu
1 (1)
Experts
T Dog is a fully automatic trading robot which is the result of more than 10 years of the market study and programming expert advisors. You could run on all Forex, Indexes and Commodities. It uses a multiple indicators to determine the market entry with an advanced exit-algorithms. T Dog build-in News filter which able to stop trading during the news releases. It also possible to enable the trailing stop to secure your profits. No Grid No Martingale No Hedging No Arbitrage It is advised to use a
PA Dog
Chi Hi Wu
Experts
PA Dog  use mainly price action to open and close orders. No indicator is used. The most advance enter and quit strategy is created with real trading experience to adapt most market situation. It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to apply for long time running for most major currency pair. No Grid No Martingale No Hedging No Arbitrage It is advised to use a VPS with low latency and a low spread
MuteLight AK Trade Pro
Chi Hi Wu
Utilities
Reverse Trend Solution And Trade Panel For All Symbols In One Tool! MuteLight AK Trade Pro's smart algorithm monitor the markets price, filters out noise and gives recommendation of entry time. Monitor different pairs in one chart Support to open, monitor and close orders automatically Trade Panel allow to open market or hidden pending orders with preset parameters to best fit different market condition. Advantages You Get Easy, visual and effective reverse trend detection. Gives you the abilit
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BRADLEY PATRICK
1205
BRADLEY PATRICK 2018.08.02 12:29 
 

Zero Dog has just suffered three big losses. I am removing it from my account.

Trevor Chan
1033
Trevor Chan 2018.07.23 07:48 
 

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Pik Yuk Fong
600
Pik Yuk Fong 2018.06.30 07:44 
 

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Yu Wai Lau
757
Yu Wai Lau 2018.06.28 03:36 
 

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