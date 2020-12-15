The brand new expert advisor using the divergence strategy is presented by KING.Ai. KING.Ai divergence named "KING.Ai-div", is specifically designed to detect divergence occurred at every single moment. It was composed by using the secret "divergence formula". The average winning rate is up high to 80%, contributed by the extraordinary divergence strategy. It normally posed an open order during the early operating hour of the Fx market. The reason for doing that is to avoid any big-news or technical analyses which usually being announced during the busy hour of the FX market. This highly enhances the winning performance.

Divergence strategy is a very powerful method contributing to the very high successful rate. The main benefit from this analysis comes from the fact that it is not lagging. Similar to price action, the divergence analysis is a very useful support in predicting future price behavior based on current values. That is the reason why this EA is so profitable. A divergence forms on your chart when price makes a higher high, but the indicator you are using makes a lower high. When your indicator and price action are out of sync it means that “something” is happening on your charts that require your attention. It’s not as obvious by just looking at your price charts by human eyes. However, EA trading for divergence strategy makes these attentions detectable (of course our sercret formula makes the detection goes far more than that).

The major reason you have to choose KING.Ai-div:

This EA performs a higher winning rate (around 80%) and it opens order one by one .

and it . Every single order carries "stop loss" and "profit target". It indicates that you will never "game over" on your account.

on your account. Even if there are big news/new trend coming, you will only lose one order instead of multiple orders in one currency.

In short, the risk of KING.Ai-div is very low. The relative draw-down is around 15% and the max draw-down is only around 25% in some currencies. Normally, you can have 2-3 times profits every year.

KING.Ai-div is being used in M5 period and can be used in the following currency pairs: EURUSD,EURCHF, GBPUSD,USDCAD, GBPCHF, EURAUD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, CADCHF, NZDCHF, NZDCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If you have no idea what to use, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD or NZDUSD is recommended at the very beginning.

After you have experienced the power of KING.Ai-div under one currency, multiple currencies could be applied for more opening orders. Following is the tested report for EURUSD in M5 period. KING.Ai-div usually opens order during the early operation hour of FX market everyday.

Following are the guideline you are using:

You can use the default setting. Please feel free to set "fixedlot" and "autoriskpercentperorder". If autoriskpercentperorder=0,it will use fixed lot.

If autoriskpercentperorder=0,it will use fixed lot. For the GMT setting , it is auto detect. So, you can leave setting alone. This is the new function of this version 2.0. You do not need to set the time and touch any time setting.

, it is auto detect. So, you can leave setting alone. This is the new function of this version 2.0. Although we have already did the strategy test and live running. To play safe, please run a tester by yourself before purchasing.

Risk %: Suggested range is 1-3% . Input over 3% you may risk too much of your capital.

If you need another EA to complement your strategy, please visit our store. The combined use of all EAs, which can be found in our store, is highly recommended for risk diversification and profit maximization.

Each EA does not promise success or winning in every single trade. Customer needs to bear their own risk. Our store is not responsible for any customers’ loss in trade.







