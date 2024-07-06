Mad Max T

Mad Max

This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 6-MA, total 30 MAs indicators, and their difference.

Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.

======

瘋狂麥斯

此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 6 條 MA 指標共30條MA, 和它們的相差 作出交易;

可玩單注, 可玩馬丁

此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......


