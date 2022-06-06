Gold openprice daytrade
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Some Features:
- Trend trading, only follow trend.
- Day trade EA, never hold the order till next day and weekend.
- Would enter the market everyday until the signal.Means maybe 2days a trade.
- Only decide to close order at exact hour such as 1:00,2:00.
- The EA stop trading at 18:00 UTC in default setting
- The EA is not working if the gold price is under 1650
|The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2020 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 . Live trading is going well on many different brokers
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Test From
|2020
|Settings
|Shown on the picture (or contact me if have any questions)
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$2000
|Recommend Deposit
|$5000
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
|