Gold openprice daytrade

Some Features:

- Trend trading, only follow trend.

- Day trade EA, never hold the order till next day and weekend.

- Would enter the market everyday until the signal.Means maybe 2days a trade.

- Only decide to close order at exact hour such as 1:00,2:00.

- The EA stop trading at 18:00 UTC in default setting

- The EA is not working if the gold price is under 1650

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2020 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 . Live trading is going well on many different brokers





Advanced Only Gold Trading is an EA that works with XAUUSD. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses.

- EA SETUP:

Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Test From 2020 Settings Shown on the picture (or contact me if have any questions) Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $2000 Recommend Deposit $5000 Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage Warning: I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



