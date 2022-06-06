Gold openprice daytrade

Some Features:

- Trend trading, only follow trend.

- Day trade EA, never hold the order till next day and weekend.

- Would enter the market everyday until the signal.Means maybe 2days a trade.

- Only decide to close order at exact hour such as 1:00,2:00.

- The EA stop trading at 18:00 UTC in default setting

- The EA is not working if the gold price is under 1650

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2020 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 . Live trading is going well on many different brokers
Advanced Only Gold Trading is an EA that works with XAUUSD. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. 

- EA SETUP:

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Test From 2020
Settings Shown on the picture (or contact me if have any questions)
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $2000
Recommend Deposit $5000
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.


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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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