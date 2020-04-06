CJ Magic Dolphin

The trading robot opens positions based on signals from MACD - it trades simultaneously breakouts and rollbacks. It has the option to close positions by take profit and stop loss. When new signal appear the EA adds orders. When an opposite signal appear the robot adds opposite orders. The EA settings can be adjusted right from the chart.





Recommended pairs: EURUSD Strongly Recommended Time Frame: M5 Minimum deposit: $500 Recommended Spread: <= 16 For EURUSD (M5), recommended settings are set as default





User Inputs (Parameters)

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically recalculate everything for 4 decimal places.





id_1 - Magic Number;

- Magic Number; lots - Lots Size;

- Lots Size; MACDOpenLevel_TF4 - MACD Open Level (D1);

- MACD Open Level (D1); MACDBarCount_TF4 - MACD Bar Count (D1);

- MACD Bar Count (D1); MACDOpenLevel_TF5 - MACD Open Level (MN1);

- MACD Open Level (MN1); MACDBarCount_TF5 - MACD Bar Count (MN1);

- MACD Bar Count (MN1); martingale_mode - Martingale Mode

(Mode 1)

Martingale (Base on History Closed Orders)

(Mode 2)

Anti-Martingale (Base on History Closed Orders);



*** (Advantage of using History Closed Orders is for Risk-Apportionment, One-time investment decisions will not lead to large losses)

- Martingale Mode (Mode 1) Martingale (Base on History Closed Orders) (Mode 2) Anti-Martingale (Base on History Closed Orders); *** (Advantage of using History Closed Orders is for Risk-Apportionment, One-time investment decisions will not lead to large losses) martingale_maxlevel - Martingale Maximum Level;

- Martingale Maximum Level; martingale_multiplication_factor - Martingale Multiplication Factor;



--- Close (Buy) Order Criteria ---