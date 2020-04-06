CJ Magic Dolphin

CJ Magic Dolphin

The trading robot opens positions based on signals from MACD - it trades simultaneously breakouts and rollbacks. It has the option to close positions by take profit and stop loss. When new signal appear the EA adds orders. When an opposite signal appear the robot adds opposite orders. The EA settings can be adjusted right from the chart. 


Recommended pairs: EURUSD

Strongly Recommended Time Frame: M5

Minimum deposit: $500

Recommended Spread: <= 16

For EURUSD (M5), recommended settings are set as default 


User Inputs (Parameters)

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically recalculate everything for 4 decimal places.


  • id_1 - Magic Number;
  • lots - Lots Size;
  • MACDOpenLevel_TF4 - MACD Open Level (D1);
  • MACDBarCount_TF4 - MACD Bar Count (D1);
  • MACDOpenLevel_TF5 - MACD Open Level (MN1);
  • MACDBarCount_TF5 - MACD Bar Count (MN1);
  • martingale_mode - Martingale Mode
    (Mode 1)
       Martingale (Base on History Closed Orders) 
    (Mode 2)
       Anti-Martingale (Base on History Closed Orders);

    *** (Advantage of using History Closed Orders is for Risk-Apportionment, One-time investment decisions will not lead to large losses)
  • martingale_maxlevel - Martingale Maximum Level;
  • martingale_multiplication_factor - Martingale Multiplication Factor;


--- Close (Buy) Order Criteria ---

    • sl - Stop Loss (BUY order) in pips;
    • tp - Take Profit (BUY order) in pips;
    • tsl_mode - Trailing Stop Loss Mode 
      (Mode 1)
         Number of pips away (Bid price base):
         Bid price - (xx)Pips
      (Mode 2)
         Number of pips away (SL price base):
         Stop Loss price + (xx)Pips;

    --- Close (Sell) Order Criteria ---

      • sl_sell - Stop Loss (SELL order) in pips;
      • tp_sell - Take Profit (SELL order) in pips;
      • tsl_sell_mode - Trailing Stop Loss Mode
        (Mode 1)
           Number of pips away (Ask price base):
           Ask price + (xx)Pips 
        (Mode 2)
           Number of pips away (SL price base):
           Stop Loss price - (xx)Pips;


