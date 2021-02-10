Pistol EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 February 2021
- Activations: 5
The Pistol EA is a fully automated trading robot for the trading on Forex. The Pistol EA Lite trades using Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average as an indicator to determine trading strategy.
Suggestion:
|Symbol
|EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Deposit
|2000 usd
Settings Available:
- Slippage : Acceptable slippage when open a trade
- Open_New_Cycle: Allow to open a New Cycle trade
- Enable buy: Allow to open a Buy order
- Enable Sell: Allow to open a Sell order
- Stochastic TimeFrame: TimeFrame usage of Stochastic Indicator
- Kperiod: iStochastic Period of the %K line.
- Dperiod : Period of the %D line.
- Slowing : Slowing value.
- Stochastic_MA : iStochastic Moving Average method of Stochastic Indicator
- MAperiod: Moving Average period
- MA_TimeFrame: Moving Average TimeFrame
- TakeProfit: TakeProfit on first order in pips
- MartingaleTakeProfit : TakeProfit in pips when martingale order has been used
- MaxLoss = Maximum Monetary Loss
- New_Martingale_Trade = Allow to open a new Martingale trade
- Max Trade: Maximum number of orders in one Cycle
- Multiplier: Martingale Multiplier
- Distance: Distance between the last order to open another martingale order(in pips)
- ProfitDeduction: Deduct profit in pips per Martingale Trade