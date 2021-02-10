Pistol EA

The Pistol EA is a fully automated trading robot for the trading on Forex. The Pistol EA Lite trades using Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average as an indicator to determine trading strategy.


Suggestion:

Symbol EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD
Timeframe H1
Deposit 2000 usd


Settings Available:
  • Slippage : Acceptable slippage when open a trade
  • Open_New_Cycle: Allow to open a New Cycle trade
  • Enable buy: Allow to open a  Buy order
  • Enable Sell: Allow to open a  Sell order
  • Stochastic TimeFrame: TimeFrame  usage of Stochastic Indicator
  • Kperiod: iStochastic Period of the %K line.
  • Dperiod : Period of the %D line.
  • Slowing : Slowing value.
  • Stochastic_MA : iStochastic Moving Average method of Stochastic Indicator
  • MAperiod: Moving Average period
  • MA_TimeFrame: Moving Average TimeFrame
  • TakeProfit: TakeProfit  on first order in pips
  •  MartingaleTakeProfit : TakeProfit in pips when martingale order has been used
  • MaxLoss = Maximum Monetary Loss
  • New_Martingale_Trade = Allow to open a new Martingale trade
  • Max Trade: Maximum number of orders in one Cycle
  • Multiplier: Martingale Multiplier
  • Distance:  Distance between the last order to open another martingale order(in pips)
  • ProfitDeduction: Deduct profit in pips per Martingale Trade



























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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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