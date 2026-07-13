Multi Indicator Strategy EA

The Multi Indicator Signal Strategy EA MT5 is an advanced trading tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It effectively automates trade entries and exits using a combination of multiple technical indicators, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their trading strategy.

This EA offers significant advantages such as extensive customization options, robust risk management features, and the ability to adapt to various market conditions. By utilizing multiple indicators, it provides precise signals, helping traders make informed decisions and potentially increasing profitability.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

Core trading strategy: Utilizes a multi-indicator approach for effective trade signals based on ADX, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and more.

Supported timeframes and currency pairs: Works seamlessly across various timeframes and major currency pairs, offering versatility in trading.

Advanced risk management: Incorporates Stop-Loss and Take-Profit mechanisms along with options for trailing stops to protect profits.

Entry filters: Includes spread and time session filters to optimize trade entries, ensuring better execution.

Position management: Supports advanced strategies such as Martingale, Grid, and Hedge for flexible trade management.

Broker compatibility: Designed to work with various brokers, ensuring wide accessibility for traders.

Real-time dashboard: Displays essential trade details and account metrics for easy monitoring of trading performance.

Alerts: Provides timely notifications through pop-up messages, push notifications, and email alerts for critical trade updates.

Experience the power of automated trading with the Multi Indicator Signal Strategy EA MT5, designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

You can also check out other versions and related products:

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