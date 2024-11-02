Apex Predictor

This indicator is based on Bollinger Bands and moving averages, and uses ADX to get the turning point of the market trend and display a sign.

It is basically intended for use with currency pairs and futures with high volatility.
In our tests we use it on XAUUSD, 5m and 15m.
Win rate is more than 80% with 50 pips stop loss and 50 pips gain or more.

The indicator is also a simple indicator that allows you to enable or disable alerts and change the color of the arrows from the indicator settings.

Please see the backtest tool or the attached GIF image for more information on how it works.

Please also see the attached screenshot for the actual sign accuracy.

If you have any questions, please contact us.
Also, if you have any production requests or ideas for expert advisors, we would love to hear from you.
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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