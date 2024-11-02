Apex Predictor

This indicator is based on Bollinger Bands and moving averages, and uses ADX to get the turning point of the market trend and display a sign.





It is basically intended for use with currency pairs and futures with high volatility.

In our tests we use it on XAUUSD, 5m and 15m.

Win rate is more than 80% with 50 pips stop loss and 50 pips gain or more.





The indicator is also a simple indicator that allows you to enable or disable alerts and change the color of the arrows from the indicator settings.





Please see the backtest tool or the attached GIF image for more information on how it works.





Please also see the attached screenshot for the actual sign accuracy.





If you have any questions, please contact us.

Also, if you have any production requests or ideas for expert advisors, we would love to hear from you.