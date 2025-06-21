Auto SLTPTS and Close All Button MT4

🚀 Revolutionize Your Trading with Auto SLTPTS + Close All Expert Advisor.


Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization.


 Key Features :


🛡️ Advanced Risk Management Suite :

- Customizable Stop Loss protection

- Smart Take Profit targeting

- Dynamic Trailing Stop technology

- Innovative Break Even system


💎 Professional Trading Tools :

- Intelligent Break Even trigger system

- Customizable Break Even offset levels

- Unique Magic Number for multi-pair trading

- Professional position management


🎯 Precision Control :

- Fine-tune your risk parameters

- Optimize profit targets

- Protect your gains automatically

- Set and forget convenience


👆 One-Click Trading Management with intuitive buttons:

- Close All Profitable Trades

- Close All Loss-Making Trades

- Close All Buy Positions

- Close All Sell Positions

- Close All Positions


🖥️ Elegant User Interface :

- Sleek, modern design

- Clear trading information display

- Customizable fonts and sizes

- Professional chart layout


 Performance Benefits :

- Eliminates emotional trading

- Consistent risk management

- 24/7 market monitoring

- Automated trade protection


🏆 Perfect For :

- Day traders seeking automation

- Swing and Scalping traders wanting protection

- Professional forex traders

- Risk-conscious investors


Don't let manual trade management hold you back. Upgrade to Auto SLTPTS EA today and experience the power of professional automated risk management.

📈 Take Control of Your Trading Success - Get Auto SLTPTS EA Now!


