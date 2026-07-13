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Btx Precision Ai is a breakout Expert Advisor for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) that trades fully automatically using pending orders.

Strategy: The EA detects ZigZag indicator pivots and places Buy Stop orders above the last high or Sell Stop orders below the last low, capturing price structure breakouts. An ADX filter avoids trading in ranging markets with no directional strength.

Key features:

Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders with configurable expiration

Anti-ranging filter based on ADX and ATR

Automatic trailing stop with configurable activation and distance

Automatic lot sizing based on account balance, or fixed lot

Optional OCO system (when one order is triggered, the opposite one is cancelled)

Weekend filter and free margin control

Minimum capital: $200 or more.



$200 or more. Fully configurable parameters: SL, TP, ZigZag settings, signal and filter timeframes

Live signals (verify real results):

Recommendations: BTCUSD, M15, M30 and H1 timeframe, low-spread broker, and a VPS for continuous operation. Always test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before going live, and adjust the lot size to your risk tolerance.

This EA does not guarantee results; trading involves risk of capital loss.