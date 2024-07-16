Set File
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Set File

16 July 2024, 17:20
Mansour Babasafary
Mansour Babasafary
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1 938


Set File of all our experts



Hello to all dear customers, at the end of this page, we have placed a file for you, which contains all the Set Files.
Download it and then according to the table below, download the set of files you want.
In the table below, you can find the set file code according to your desire and find that set file in the downloaded folder and finally, load that set file into your expert.

After the table, we have put an example for you to understand how it works.



 Code Expert Name
Currency Pairs
 Time Frame
 Version Strategy
 Suitable for prop accounts? Risk
001
 Ai Multi Trend
 EURUSD
 M30 1.1
 DoublePad
 No
  Medium
002
 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD
 M30 1.1
 Martingale
 No
  High
003
 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD
 M30 1.1
 Anti Martingale
 No
   Medium
004
 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD
 M30 1.1
 Default(R/R=1)
 No
  Low
005
 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD
 M30 1.1
 Default(R/R=1)
 Yes
  Low
006 Golden Ai
 XAUUSD
M30 1.0 Default(R/R=1) Yes Very Low
007 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0 Default(R/R=1) Yes  Low
008 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0 DoublePad No Medium
009 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0
 Anti Martingale No High
010 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0 Martingale No Very High
 011 Ai Multi Trend   EURUSD M30 1.3 Default(R/R=1) Yes Very Low
 012 Ai Multi Trend   EURUSD M30 1.3 Default(R/R=1) Yes Low
 013 Ai Multi Trend   EURUSD M30 1.3 DoublePad No Medium
 014 Ai Multi Trend   EURUSD M30 1.3 Anti Martingale No High
 015 Ai Multi Trend   EURUSD M30 1.3 Martingale No Very High
 016 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2
 Default(R/R=1) Yes Very Low
 017 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 Default(R/R=1) Yes Low
 018 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 DoublePad No Medium
 019 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 Anti Martingale No High
 020 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 Martingale No Very High
 021 Future EA
 GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD
 H1 1.5 Default(R/R=1) Yes Low



Example :

For example, you want to use low risk settings for "Ai Multi Trend EA".
You also don't want to use this expert in prop accounts.
So setting Code "004" is useful for you.
Now download the set file . Then enter the "Ai Multi Trend" folder. Enter the Metatrader 4 or 5 folder. Choose your expert version. Finally, load the code "004" into the expert.


Tutorial on how to load a Set file in Expert:

Add the expert to the chart.
Then in the "Input" window, click the "load" option.

Now find the set file with the desired code and select it.


Files:
Set_File.10.20.zip  36 kb