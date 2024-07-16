



Set File of all our experts





Hello to all dear customers, at the end of this page, we have placed a file for you, which contains all the Set Files.

Download it and then according to the table below, download the set of files you want.

In the table below, you can find the set file code according to your desire and find that set file in the downloaded folder and finally, load that set file into your expert. After the table, we have put an example for you to understand how it works.



Code Expert Name

Currency Pairs

Time Frame

Version Strategy

Suitable for prop accounts? Risk

001

Ai Multi Trend

EURUSD

M30 1.1

DoublePad

No

Medium 002

Ai Multi Trend EURUSD

M30 1.1

Martingale

No

High 003

Ai Multi Trend EURUSD

M30 1.1

Anti Martingale

No

Medium 004

Ai Multi Trend EURUSD

M30 1.1

Default(R/R=1)

No

Low 005

Ai Multi Trend EURUSD

M30 1.1

Default(R/R=1)

Yes

Low 006 Golden Ai

XAUUSD

M30 1.0 Default(R/R=1) Yes Very Low

007 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0 Default(R/R=1) Yes Low 008 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0 DoublePad No Medium 009 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0

Anti Martingale No High 010 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.0 Martingale No Very High

011 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD M30 1.3 Default(R/R=1) Yes Very Low 012 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD M30 1.3 Default(R/R=1) Yes Low 013 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD M30 1.3 DoublePad No Medium 014 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD M30 1.3 Anti Martingale No High 015 Ai Multi Trend EURUSD M30 1.3 Martingale No Very High 016 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2

Default(R/R=1) Yes Very Low 017 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 Default(R/R=1) Yes Low 018 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 DoublePad No Medium 019 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 Anti Martingale No High 020 Golden Ai XAUUSD M30 1.1 & 1.2 Martingale No Very High 021 Future EA

GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD

H1 1.5 Default(R/R=1) Yes Low





Example :



For example, you want to use low risk settings for "Ai Multi Trend EA".

You also don't want to use this expert in prop accounts.

So setting Code "004" is useful for you.

Now download the set file . Then enter the "Ai Multi Trend" folder. Enter the Metatrader 4 or 5 folder. Choose your expert version. Finally, load the code "004" into the expert.





Tutorial on how to load a Set file in Expert:

Add the expert to the chart.

Then in the "Input" window, click the "load" option.

Now find the set file with the desired code and select it.







