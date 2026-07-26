Quantum Forge
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.9
- Activations: 10
# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy
## Product Overview
Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility.
## Core Strategy Logic
The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a configurable lookback period (default 20 bars). When the current price breaks above the highest high, it triggers a buy order. When price breaks below the lowest low, it triggers a sell order. This classic breakout approach captures momentum-driven price movements.
## Key Features
### Smart Money Management
- **USD-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit**: Define risk and reward in your account currency, not pips. This ensures consistent monetary risk regardless of the instrument traded.
- **Dynamic Lot Sizing**: Automatically calculates position size based on account balance and risk level, scaling your exposure as your account grows.
- **Martingale Control**: Optional lot doubling after losses with built-in safety caps to prevent account blow-up.
### Advanced Order Handling
- **Auto Filling Mode Detection**: Automatically detects and uses your broker's supported order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or RETURN), eliminating order rejection errors.
- **Stop Distance Validation**: Verifies all stop loss and take profit levels meet broker minimum distance requirements before sending orders, preventing "Invalid stops" errors.
- **Margin Verification**: Checks available margin with a 20% safety buffer before executing trades, avoiding "No money" rejections.
### Risk Protection
- **Balance Protection**: Prevents trading when account equity falls below a configurable minimum threshold.
- **Range Filter**: Blocks trades during excessive market ranges to avoid entering during chaotic price action.
- **Day Filters**: Select which days of the week to trade, with automatic suspension during NFP Fridays and major US holidays.
### Precision Controls
- **New Bar Filter**: Restricts trading to once per bar, eliminating overtrading and duplicate signals.
- **Spread Awareness**: Displays current spread and ensures stable market conditions before entering.
- **Multiple Timeframe Ready**: Works on any timeframe from M1 to MN, adapting position sizing accordingly.
## Input Parameters
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **MAGIC** | 7337 | Unique identifier to track orders placed by this EA |
| **COMMENT** | "Quantum Forge" | Text appended to each order for identification |
| **InpSlUSD** | 30.0 | Stop Loss distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpUSD** | 40.0 | Take Profit distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpHighATR** | 60.0 | ATR threshold in pips for scaling take profit during high volatility |
| **MaxRangeToRecalculate** | 40.0 | Maximum allowed price range in pips for trade setup validation |
| **UseNewBarFilter** | true | When enabled, only one trade attempt per bar is permitted |
| **EnableRangeFilter** | true | When enabled, trades are blocked if range exceeds MaxRangeToRecalculate |
| **MinBalanceForTrading** | 100.0 | Minimum account balance in USD required to activate trading |
### Risk Management Settings
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_auto_lot** | true | Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance |
| **Inp_risk_level_auto** | 3 | Risk multiplier from 1-10, higher values increase position size |
| **Inp_lot_size** | 0.01 | Fixed lot size used when auto-lot is disabled |
| **Inp_lot_doubling** | false | Enables martingale-style lot multiplication after losing trades |
### Trading Schedule
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_TradeSunday** | false | Allow trading on Sunday |
| **Inp_TradeMonday** | true | Allow trading on Monday |
| **Inp_TradeTuesday** | true | Allow trading on Tuesday |
| **Inp_TradeWednesday** | true | Allow trading on Wednesday |
| **Inp_TradeThursday** | true | Allow trading on Thursday |
| **Inp_TradeFriday** | true | Allow trading on Friday |
| **Inp_TradeSaturday** | false | Allow trading on Saturday |
| **Inp_DisableNFP** | true | Suspend trading during Non-Farm Payroll Friday |
| **Inp_DisableHolidays** | false | Suspend trading during major US holidays |
## Recommended Settings by Instrument
### EURUSD H1
- InpSlUSD: 30 | InpTpUSD: 40
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 40
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 3
### GBPUSD M30
- InpSlUSD: 80 | InpTpUSD: 100
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 50
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 2-3
### XAUUSD (Gold) D1
- InpSlUSD: 300 | InpTpUSD: 400
- EnableRangeFilter: false
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 1
## System Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Netting or Hedging
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended: $1,000+)
- Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices