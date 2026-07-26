Quantum Forge

# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy

## Product Overview

Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility.

## Core Strategy Logic

The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a configurable lookback period (default 20 bars). When the current price breaks above the highest high, it triggers a buy order. When price breaks below the lowest low, it triggers a sell order. This classic breakout approach captures momentum-driven price movements.

## Key Features

### Smart Money Management
- **USD-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit**: Define risk and reward in your account currency, not pips. This ensures consistent monetary risk regardless of the instrument traded.
- **Dynamic Lot Sizing**: Automatically calculates position size based on account balance and risk level, scaling your exposure as your account grows.
- **Martingale Control**: Optional lot doubling after losses with built-in safety caps to prevent account blow-up.

### Advanced Order Handling
- **Auto Filling Mode Detection**: Automatically detects and uses your broker's supported order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or RETURN), eliminating order rejection errors.
- **Stop Distance Validation**: Verifies all stop loss and take profit levels meet broker minimum distance requirements before sending orders, preventing "Invalid stops" errors.
- **Margin Verification**: Checks available margin with a 20% safety buffer before executing trades, avoiding "No money" rejections.

### Risk Protection
- **Balance Protection**: Prevents trading when account equity falls below a configurable minimum threshold.
- **Range Filter**: Blocks trades during excessive market ranges to avoid entering during chaotic price action.
- **Day Filters**: Select which days of the week to trade, with automatic suspension during NFP Fridays and major US holidays.

### Precision Controls
- **New Bar Filter**: Restricts trading to once per bar, eliminating overtrading and duplicate signals.
- **Spread Awareness**: Displays current spread and ensures stable market conditions before entering.
- **Multiple Timeframe Ready**: Works on any timeframe from M1 to MN, adapting position sizing accordingly.

## Input Parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **MAGIC** | 7337 | Unique identifier to track orders placed by this EA |
| **COMMENT** | "Quantum Forge" | Text appended to each order for identification |
| **InpSlUSD** | 30.0 | Stop Loss distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpUSD** | 40.0 | Take Profit distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpHighATR** | 60.0 | ATR threshold in pips for scaling take profit during high volatility |
| **MaxRangeToRecalculate** | 40.0 | Maximum allowed price range in pips for trade setup validation |
| **UseNewBarFilter** | true | When enabled, only one trade attempt per bar is permitted |
| **EnableRangeFilter** | true | When enabled, trades are blocked if range exceeds MaxRangeToRecalculate |
| **MinBalanceForTrading** | 100.0 | Minimum account balance in USD required to activate trading |

### Risk Management Settings

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_auto_lot** | true | Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance |
| **Inp_risk_level_auto** | 3 | Risk multiplier from 1-10, higher values increase position size |
| **Inp_lot_size** | 0.01 | Fixed lot size used when auto-lot is disabled |
| **Inp_lot_doubling** | false | Enables martingale-style lot multiplication after losing trades |

### Trading Schedule

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_TradeSunday** | false | Allow trading on Sunday |
| **Inp_TradeMonday** | true | Allow trading on Monday |
| **Inp_TradeTuesday** | true | Allow trading on Tuesday |
| **Inp_TradeWednesday** | true | Allow trading on Wednesday |
| **Inp_TradeThursday** | true | Allow trading on Thursday |
| **Inp_TradeFriday** | true | Allow trading on Friday |
| **Inp_TradeSaturday** | false | Allow trading on Saturday |
| **Inp_DisableNFP** | true | Suspend trading during Non-Farm Payroll Friday |
| **Inp_DisableHolidays** | false | Suspend trading during major US holidays |

## Recommended Settings by Instrument

### EURUSD H1
- InpSlUSD: 30 | InpTpUSD: 40
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 40
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 3

### GBPUSD M30
- InpSlUSD: 80 | InpTpUSD: 100
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 50
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 2-3

### XAUUSD (Gold) D1
- InpSlUSD: 300 | InpTpUSD: 400
- EnableRangeFilter: false
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 1

## System Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Netting or Hedging
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended: $1,000+)
- Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices
Recommended products
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Experts
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Strategy Overview XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. This portfolio combines six carefully selected strategies with uncorrelated loss patterns, creating a robust trading system built to endure the toughest market conditions and generate sustainable long-term growth. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 ye
Deep Genesis AI
Rabi Oudani
Experts
Welcome to the future of Gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Deep Genesis AI   is a professional-grade, fully autonomous Expert Advisor specifically engineered to tame the extreme volatility and liquidity hunts of the Gold market. By bridging the gap between advanced institutional technical analysis and the power of modern Large Language Models (LLMs), Deep Genesis AI fundamentally changes how automated trading is executed. Powered by the lightning-fast   DeepSeek V4 Flash AI   engine, this EA does not re
Royal Quant EA MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
3.4 (5)
Experts
Royal Quant EA Quantitative Trading System for XAUUSD Based on Neural Forecasting and Probabilistic Risk Control Real-Time Verification: The mathematical efficiency of the system is confirmed on a live trading account (non-cent) with an authorized broker. You can monitor the operational activity and current statistics of Royal Quant EA in real-time at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354869 Royal Quant EA is a specialized algorithmic trading complex developed based on applied mathematics, stati
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Gold Quantum Sniper
Amr Abdelhay Yousef Kamel
Experts
Fire and forget setup, just setup the risk percentage Gold Quantum Sniper is a precision-driven trading system that combines multi-timeframe market analysis, trend confirmation, and breakout validation to identify high-probability opportunities. The EA applies strict risk management, dynamic position sizing, and intelligent trade filtering to target quality entries while minimizing exposure to unfavorable market conditions.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
TPS Master Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MTF) platform. Engineered for high-performance precision, it seamlessly blends advanced trend-following matrix layers, smart money price action filters, and a highly sophisticated risk mitigation engine. Whether deployed as a multi-asset grid system or a scalping engine, TPS Master Pro provides retail traders with the technical edge and data-driven security models typically restricted
Baby MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Baby Bot - your investment in the future. An automated scalping Expert Advisor with strict risk discipline. Utilizes the classic model of fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit . Trading logic is built without the use of martingale, grid strategies, or averaging, which eliminates abnormal drawdowns in volatile markets. Baby Bot elevates trading to a new level of transparency. Unlike standard robots that trade based on indicators in the tester, our algorithm analyzes market data from sources such as  Fi
XAU M1 Trend Pro
Michail Manelidis
Indicators
Advanced Gold Scalping Signal Indicator XAU M1 Trend Pro is a precision-built trend and signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . It combines multi-layer filtering, volatility analysis, and smart scoring logic to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals while avoiding market noise. Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and consistency in fast-moving gold markets. Key Features Smart Buy & Sell Signals Generates real-time alerts when high-probabili
FREE
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicators
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Moriarti Hits Pro
Guillermo Julian Moreno Coma
Experts
Product Title: Moriarti Hits Pro: Institutional AI Gold Algo Description: Moriarti Hits Pro is not a simple moving average crossover; it is an institutional-grade quantitative ecosystem designed exclusively to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Powered by a Neuro-Fractal Engine, the algorithm doesn't just analyze the past—it learns in real-time through weight adaptation (Online Learning), continuously adjusting its decision-making to dynamic market conditions. Developed for long-term survival an
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
RangerBot
Andrea Rapisarda
Experts
RangerBot - Tactical Trading Exoskeleton Your high-frequency trading exoskeleton. RangerBot is designed to simplify and automate operational management in highly volatile markets (such as XAUUSD or BTC). The workflow is immediate: Identify your zone of interest on the chart. Deploy orders by choosing the ideal geometry. Set your Stop Loss. You clearly know your exact risk even before you start. From that moment on, RangerBot will oversee execution and profit. Key Features: Visual Management (Dra
Gold OmniNexus AI
Robert Ciechonski
Experts
Gold OmniNexus AI (SMC & Multi-Strategy Portfolio with Embedded ML) Gold OmniNexus AI is the next-generation evolution of the proven Gold OmniNexus system — a fully automated, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) that now integrates built-in machine learning models directly into its trading logic. All three strategy engines are enhanced by dedicated LightGBM-powered AI filters trained on proprietary historical trading data. These models evaluate every signal in real time, rejecting lo
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader: A neural network that opens new horizons in trading Imagine an advisor that doesn't just analyze the market, but becomes your intelligent assistant, learning every day and adapting to changing conditions. Synapse Trader is a unique tool built on the basis of advanced neural network technologies, capable of capturing the most subtle market signals. It is not just an Expert Advisor - it is a living neural network that thinks, predicts and evolves. Limited-Time Offer!   Synapse Tr
QuantumBorn
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
QuantumBorn: Quantum Geometric Phase Classifier Advanced Probabilistic Trading System with Native ONNX Integration Transform your gold trading with a quantum-inspired probabilistic classifier that adapts to market regimes in real-time. QuantumBorn is a production-grade Expert Advisor built on cutting-edge quantum geometric phase theory, delivering institutional-level algorithmic trading capabilities directly within MetaTrader 5. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this system models market
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Quantum Crypto X
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
QuantumCryptoX — Quantum Wave Swing Trader v3.10 QuantumCryptoX is a swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that models the market as a quantum system. Nine independent indicator waves interfere constructively or destructively to generate a probability score for each bar. A trade is only opened when the score exceeds a configurable threshold, a minimum number of waves agree, and three hard gates — market structure, institutional bias, and higher timeframe trend — all confirm the direction
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
Experts
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
Bitcoin Dominator
Muhammad Takiuddin Bin Moktar Yassin
Experts
Bitcoin Dominator EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system tailored for BTCUSD traders seeking professional-grade performance with built-in safety features. Designed for MetaTrader 5, this EA focuses on execution quality, risk management, and ease of monitoring, while keeping the core strategy fully proprietary. [Reminder: Price will increase $50 every 10 buyer] Backtest Highlights: Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $1,258,403.62 Gross Profit / Loss: $2,298,145.33 / -1,039,741.71
Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL  The Ultimate God-Tier Breakout Matrix  Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol** is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price decre
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
More from author
AurumIQ EA
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Experts
AurumIQ EA is a   low-risk grid expert advisor   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It uses a disciplined, rule-based approach to recover from small drawdowns and lock in consistent profits without aggressive martingale, making it suitable for cautious traders. Key Advantages Built-in Drawdown Protection   — Hard equity drawdown limit closes all trades instantly if risk exceeds your set percentage, guarding against account blowouts. Displacement-Based Entries   — Trades only open after a c
AurumIQ EA MT4
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Experts
AurumIQ EA is a   low-risk grid expert advisor   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It uses a disciplined, rule-based approach to recover from small drawdowns and lock in consistent profits without aggressive martingale, making it suitable for cautious traders. Key Advantages Built-in Drawdown Protection   — Hard equity drawdown limit closes all trades instantly if risk exceeds your set percentage, guarding against account blowouts. Displacement-Based Entries   — Trades only open after a c
Precision Flow EA MT4
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Experts
Precision Flow EA   is a high-performance trading system built on institutional price action principles. It focuses on capturing clean market moves using liquidity, structure, and momentum—while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection. Designed for both small account growth and prop firm environments, the EA combines smart execution with advanced trade management to deliver consistent, controlled performance.   Key Advantages Institutional Logic Trades based on market structur
Precision Flow EA
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Experts
Precision Flow EA is a high-performance trading system built on institutional price action principles. It focuses on capturing clean market moves using liquidity, structure, and momentum—while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection. Designed for both small account growth and prop firm environments, the EA combines smart execution with advanced trade management to deliver consistent, controlled performance. Key Advantages Institutional Logic Trades based on market structure (b
Range Escape
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Experts
# Range Escape EA - Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5 ## Product Overview Range Escape EA is a professional automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that captures price breakouts from consolidation ranges. Using a sophisticated combination of technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent trade protection, this EA identifies high-probability breakout opportunities and manages positions automatically. --- ## Key Features ### Dual Strategy Modes Choose between two
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review