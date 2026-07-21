XAU Portfolio Pro 3 TimeFrames

XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames

Strategy Overview

XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames is a fully automated Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold on the M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. This portfolio combines three proven strategies to provide consistent returns across different market conditions.

Development & Robustness Testing

This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has been conducted across multiple timeframes—both higher and lower than the primary trading timeframe—to ensure adaptability and resilience across different market conditions. This multi-timeframe testing approach helps identify strategies that are genuinely robust rather than over-optimized to a specific period.

The development process incorporates rigorous out-of-sample validation and statistical analysis to filter out curve-fitted strategies and identify those with a genuine predictive edge. By applying mathematical and statistical rigor throughout the development cycle, we aim to achieve more consistent performance in future market conditions.

Trading Logic & Market Analysis

This portfolio features proprietary logic that incorporates multi-stage market analysis. It does not rely on random entries or generate trades based on arbitrary conditions. Instead, the system waits for specific market conditions and confirmations to align before opening a position. This approach ensures that every trade is supported by a well-defined market structure and statistical validation, rather than being based on chance or daily recurrence.

The portfolio is designed to be selective and disciplined, only trading when the necessary conditions are met—regardless of whether this happens several times a day, once a week, or not at all for an extended period. This selectivity helps maintain the system's statistical edge and avoids overtrading or exposure to unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

- Three uncorrelated strategies: Each strategy operates independently on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes, providing genuine diversification.

- Complementary trading styles: Scalping, momentum, and swing strategies work together to generate consistent returns.

- Dynamic risk management: Each EA uses volatility-adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels.

- No dangerous techniques: No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging.

- Fully automated: Once installed, the portfolio manages all trades without manual intervention.

- Purpose-built for XAUUSD: All strategies are optimized specifically for Gold trading.

- Balanced risk profile: The combination of different timeframes and trading styles results in a smoother equity curve.

Risk Management

The portfolio uses a fixed proportional position sizing model. The trade volume for each strategy is linked to the account balance to help the system scale automatically with your capital.

Example: With $2,000 in the account, each EA is configured to trade 0.01 standard lots. This approach maintains a consistent risk profile across all three strategies as your balance grows.

The portfolio does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging techniques. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.

Performance Metrics (2020-2026 Backtest)

- Total Return: 39.98% CAGR
- Profit Factor: 1.74
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.54
- Maximum Drawdown: 15.48%
- Win Rate: 52.41%
- Total Trades: 2,260

These results were achieved using tick data with 99.9% quality and variable spread simulation. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Testing & Performance

This portfolio has been extensively tested on ECN accounts with low spreads and commissions. For optimal performance, it is strongly recommended to use an ECN account with tight spreads and reliable execution. The strategy's statistical edge relies on precise entry and exit execution, which may be affected by high slippage, wide spreads, or excessive commission costs.

Input Parameters

Each EA in the portfolio has its own set of input parameters, allowing you to customize risk for each strategy individually:

- Magic Number: Unique identifier for each timeframe.
- Lot Sizing: Fixed proportional (0.01 lots per $2,000 balance).
- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable percentage.
- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Base levels adjusted by volatility.
- Max Spread: Limits trades during volatile spreads.
- Time Filter: Optional trading hours.

Requirements

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframes: M15, H1, and H4
- Minimum Deposit: $2,000 recommended
- Account Type: ECN with tight spreads and low commissions
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance

Not Sure If This Portfolio Is Right for You?

If you are unsure whether this portfolio fits your trading style, risk tolerance, or account size, please feel free to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I will be happy to explain its qualities, characteristics, and optimal usage scenarios so you can make a more informed decision before purchasing.

Support

If you have any questions regarding configuration, broker-specific settings, or optimization, please do not hesitate to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I am available to help you ensure the portfolio performs optimally in your specific trading environment.

Installation

The portfolio is delivered as three compiled .ex5 files (one for each timeframe). Install them in the Experts folder, attach each to its respective XAUUSD chart (M15, H1, H4), and configure the parameters as desired. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled.

Why Choose the XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames?

If you are looking for a complete, diversified solution for trading Gold, the XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames offers the most comprehensive approach. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, this portfolio adapts to market volatility and direction, providing a more stable equity curve and reducing the emotional burden of manual trading.

Trading Tip

Prioritize a system that generates a high risk-adjusted return with low drawdown. This portfolio is designed for traders who understand that consistency and capital preservation are the foundations of long-term success. If you need higher absolute profits, increase your account balance rather than your risk per trade.

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***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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XAU Scalper Pro M15 Strategy Overview XAU Scalper Pro M15 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This strategy is the result of extensive research and optimization, designed to capture consistent profits with controlled risk. Development & Robustness Testing This EA has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing ha
XAU Swing Pro H4
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XAU Swing Pro H4 Strategy Overview XAU Swing Pro H4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for swing trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. This strategy is designed to capture larger market movements, targeting sustained trends and major swings over multiple days. Development & Robustness Testing This EA has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has be
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XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
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