XAU Portfolio Pro 3 TimeFrames

XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames





Strategy Overview





XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames is a fully automated Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold on the M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. This portfolio combines three proven strategies to provide consistent returns across different market conditions.





Development & Robustness Testing





This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has been conducted across multiple timeframes—both higher and lower than the primary trading timeframe—to ensure adaptability and resilience across different market conditions. This multi-timeframe testing approach helps identify strategies that are genuinely robust rather than over-optimized to a specific period.





The development process incorporates rigorous out-of-sample validation and statistical analysis to filter out curve-fitted strategies and identify those with a genuine predictive edge. By applying mathematical and statistical rigor throughout the development cycle, we aim to achieve more consistent performance in future market conditions.





Trading Logic & Market Analysis





This portfolio features proprietary logic that incorporates multi-stage market analysis. It does not rely on random entries or generate trades based on arbitrary conditions. Instead, the system waits for specific market conditions and confirmations to align before opening a position. This approach ensures that every trade is supported by a well-defined market structure and statistical validation, rather than being based on chance or daily recurrence.





The portfolio is designed to be selective and disciplined, only trading when the necessary conditions are met—regardless of whether this happens several times a day, once a week, or not at all for an extended period. This selectivity helps maintain the system's statistical edge and avoids overtrading or exposure to unfavorable market conditions.





Key Features





- Three uncorrelated strategies: Each strategy operates independently on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes, providing genuine diversification.





- Complementary trading styles: Scalping, momentum, and swing strategies work together to generate consistent returns.





- Dynamic risk management: Each EA uses volatility-adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels.





- No dangerous techniques: No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging.





- Fully automated: Once installed, the portfolio manages all trades without manual intervention.





- Purpose-built for XAUUSD: All strategies are optimized specifically for Gold trading.





- Balanced risk profile: The combination of different timeframes and trading styles results in a smoother equity curve.





Risk Management





The portfolio uses a fixed proportional position sizing model. The trade volume for each strategy is linked to the account balance to help the system scale automatically with your capital.





Example: With $2,000 in the account, each EA is configured to trade 0.01 standard lots. This approach maintains a consistent risk profile across all three strategies as your balance grows.





The portfolio does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging techniques. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.





Performance Metrics (2020-2026 Backtest)





- Total Return: 39.98% CAGR

- Profit Factor: 1.74

- Sharpe Ratio: 1.54

- Maximum Drawdown: 15.48%

- Win Rate: 52.41%

- Total Trades: 2,260





These results were achieved using tick data with 99.9% quality and variable spread simulation. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Testing & Performance





This portfolio has been extensively tested on ECN accounts with low spreads and commissions. For optimal performance, it is strongly recommended to use an ECN account with tight spreads and reliable execution. The strategy's statistical edge relies on precise entry and exit execution, which may be affected by high slippage, wide spreads, or excessive commission costs.





Input Parameters





Each EA in the portfolio has its own set of input parameters, allowing you to customize risk for each strategy individually:





- Magic Number: Unique identifier for each timeframe.

- Lot Sizing: Fixed proportional (0.01 lots per $2,000 balance).

- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable percentage.

- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Base levels adjusted by volatility.

- Max Spread: Limits trades during volatile spreads.

- Time Filter: Optional trading hours.





Requirements





- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframes: M15, H1, and H4

- Minimum Deposit: $2,000 recommended

- Account Type: ECN with tight spreads and low commissions

- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance





Not Sure If This Portfolio Is Right for You?





If you are unsure whether this portfolio fits your trading style, risk tolerance, or account size, please feel free to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I will be happy to explain its qualities, characteristics, and optimal usage scenarios so you can make a more informed decision before purchasing.





Support





If you have any questions regarding configuration, broker-specific settings, or optimization, please do not hesitate to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I am available to help you ensure the portfolio performs optimally in your specific trading environment.





Installation





The portfolio is delivered as three compiled .ex5 files (one for each timeframe). Install them in the Experts folder, attach each to its respective XAUUSD chart (M15, H1, H4), and configure the parameters as desired. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled.





Why Choose the XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames?





If you are looking for a complete, diversified solution for trading Gold, the XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames offers the most comprehensive approach. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, this portfolio adapts to market volatility and direction, providing a more stable equity curve and reducing the emotional burden of manual trading.





Trading Tip





Prioritize a system that generates a high risk-adjusted return with low drawdown. This portfolio is designed for traders who understand that consistency and capital preservation are the foundations of long-term success. If you need higher absolute profits, increase your account balance rather than your risk per trade.