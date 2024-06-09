Pips Harvester MT4

Pips Harvester

This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades.  pairs, which is the currency pair  It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expert should be among the experts that you rely on daily. It is truly a miracle. The idea of ​​its composition is very deep and complex. Do not miss this expert. It is a breakthrough in the world of trading.

Pips Harvester  blog   

    

after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel  

 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way    

3.      advanced trend filter to be with the trend

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 


Recommended Settings  Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread 

Minimum Balance: recommended $1000+

Timeframe: M30  Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, EURGBP 

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

    推荐产品
    ZobGoldV7PRO
    King Pang Yung
    专家
    ZobGoldV7-PRO —— 黄金机构级 SMC 自动交易系统 【超越散户思维，跟随机构足迹】 为什么大多数黄金交易者会失败？因为他们被困在低周期的噪音中。 ZobGoldV7-PRO 专为黄金 H4 周期打造，深度融合 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 核心逻辑，精准捕捉机构级订单块（ Order Block ）。 六年稳健： 经历 2020-2025 极端行情测试（包括疫情、战争与通胀），年均回报维持在 22% 左右。 三重博弈： 独特的 3 层分层建仓机制，通过内部算法优化进场成本，确保不遗漏任何暴利波段。 风控至上： 彻底杜绝马丁与网格。内置 ATR 动态追踪止损与保本机制，只在风险可控的前提下追求高盈亏比（最高 8.0 RR ）。 极简运行： 告别繁琐设置。核心逻辑高度集成，适合追求长期资产增值的专业投资者。 加入少数派，像机构一样交易黄金
    ImpulsVolume
    IGOR KIRIANEN
    专家
    This EA trades both with a stop loss, so it can trade without it, with an increase in the lot (martingale) and without an increase in the lot (without a martingale). The advisor trades in the continuation of the impulse. It has a number of filtering indicators. This Expert Advisor is not afraid of large spreads (there is protection), it also has protection from the maximum lot and has trading from the percentage of the deposit. There are two types of Martingale (by adding from the original lot,
    Deep Pound MT4
    Wai Choi Chow
    专家
    Deep Pound MT4  – AI-Powered GBPUSD Expert Advisor Introducing the revolutionary Expert Advisor for the MT4 trading platform: Deep Pound MT4. This cutting-edge trading expert advisor leverages state-of-the-art technology, incorporating a pre-trained Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model based on deep learning principles to elevate your trading experience with GBPUSD to unprecedented levels. IMPORTANT!  Due to market instability , this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15
    SMartingaleEA
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    专家
    Simple Martingale system EA, You will choose the type of starting order according to the market situation. You will specify the grid range and the take profit value. The Take profit value will be automatically modified according to the number of orders opened and the average opening price. Remember that Martingale systems are always at risk and should be kept under control. Or you must have a large deposit.
    RoundLock EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.33 (3)
    专家
    Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统。Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统，它是一款先进的交易系统，采用双向订单锁定策略，仓位逐步增长，并根据市场动态调整。 圆锁的优点： 通过锁仓进行风险控制， 市场趋势领域交易量的动态增长， 根据限制设置灵活的行为， 适用于平缓和趋势阶段，在每种情况下优化结果， 具有保护机制的平均策略和电网方法的自动化。 MT5 version ->  HERE   / Problem solving ->  HERE 顾问会开立两笔反向订单。当其中一笔订单盈利平仓后，顾问会重新开立两笔订单，订单量会根据 Multiplier_Volume 乘数和顾问开立的订单数量而增加。每开立一笔新订单，顾问都会以相同的交易量开立订单，并相互锁定。开立订单的过程会持续到同类型的订单数量达到 Limit_for_orders 的数量，届时顾问只会增加网格，而不会锁定。 Round Lock 的工作原理： 顾问开设一对方向相反的订单（买入/卖出），从而固定仓位并控制波动性。 仅当前一对订单中的其中一个通过获利平仓后，才会开设新的一
    GaMBLeRs
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    专家
    GaMBLeRs – 智能交易机器，实现账户指数级增长 [ 量子交易机器] PROMO LAUNCH — 5 Star Reviewers Wanted! Lifetime 6_Month Price. Limited Quota. Act Fast! Lifetime access only +1 cent from the 6-month price — secure permanent ownership at an unbeatable introductory rate before it reverts to full lifetime value! Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project   D   I   S   C   R     I   P   T   I  0  N   GaMBLeRs是一款专为心理素质强、深谙金融市场成功之道的交易者设计的智能交易系统（EA）。该系统融合了人工智能、交互式面板和自动
    Opposite market
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    专家
    Opposite market “Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems  Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investme
    Praetor EA
    Sergei Ozerov
    专家
    Praetor EA   PRAETOR   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    专家
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Crazy Grid
    Gennady Kuznetsov
    专家
    CRAZY GRID It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account!  The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair. The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service. The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable),  it will close all orders and start the trading cycle from the beginning. Timeframe - 1 minute, Currency pair
    BuckWise
    Joel Protusada
    专家
    BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
    Neural Links
    Catalin Zachiu
    5 (1)
    专家
    专家是使用每侧的三个神经元巢来构建的，长/短，它们都由用作过滤器的互补神经元调节。如果第一层神经元发出相反的信号，则交易方向被重置。该专家主要针对 EUR\USD、GBP\USD 货币对、M15 时间框架而构建。 所有设置都可以在帖子 #1 的“评论”部分中找到。 默认设置的风险级别略有上升，为了更安全的设置，“Use_Rescovery”参数可以设置为“false”。 手数可以手动输入，也可以通过调整“Risk_Ratio”参数来使用“Auto_Lot”功能。如果使用“Auto_Lot”，则随着账户净值的增加，手数会增加，如果净值下降，则不会减少手数，以保持恢复比例。 神经元巢受“Lairs_Affinity”和“Threshold_Value”参数的影响。第一个，“Lairs_Affinity”参数是所有神经元巢穴的主要过滤器，“Threshold_Value”仅用于第一个神经元巢穴。 使用的神经巢的数量是可定制的，默认设置全部使用三个，使用两个，或者只使用第一个会产生更多的交易，但也会增加回撤的风险。通过将 "Close_By_Oposite_Signal" 参数设置
    RSI and CCI Version Lock Profit EA
    Supomo
    专家
    Ea with RSI and CCI Indicators. ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products   PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 The advantages of Ea RSI and CCI VERSION are:   :+:. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).   :+:. With Ea RSI and CCI, even if you float
    Accelerator EA
    Leonid Basis
    专家
    Accelerator_EA is an Expert Advisor using a trend strategy based on the indicator AC-Complete (www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24613). "Acceleration/Deceleration Technical Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. This indicator will change direction before any changes in the driving force, which, it its turn, will change its direction before the price. If you realize that Acceleration/Deceleration is a signal of an earlier warning, it gives you evident a
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    专家
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    FXPrimeOperator
    Alain Andras Korodi
    专家
    FXPRIMEOPERATOR MT4 具备智能交易管理、3个输入参数和安全逻辑的多货币FOREX EA FxPrimeOperator 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的多货币 Expert Advisor，专为 Forex 市场自动化交易而开发。 该 EA 使用多时间周期方法，将短期入场信号与更高时间周期的市场背景相结合。在开仓前，系统会评估趋势方向、动能、点差条件、波动率以及市场质量。 该系统专为 Forex 货币对设计，并有意只使用 3 个输入参数，以保持设置简单清晰。 主要功能 * MetaTrader 4 多货币 Forex EA * 简单的 3 输入设置 * 交易模式：QUALITY、BALANCED 和 AGGRESSIVE * 结合更高时间周期市场背景的多时间周期逻辑 * 改进的强信号处理 * 优化的更高时间周期入场时机 * 自动交易管理 * 部分止盈 * Breakeven 和 Profit-Lock 管理 * 动态追踪止损逻辑 * 下单时直接设置止损保护 * 对持仓交易进行 SL 监控 * 点差、波动率、Spike 和 Whipsaw 过滤器
    Project Oro
    Giacomo Donati
    专家
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    专家
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Zigzag Hedging EA
    Samir Arman
    专家
    he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
    Dagon Slayer
    Kevaughn Kerith Soman
    专家
    最佳表现者：GBP/JPY（也适用于EUR/USD，USD/JPY） 时间框架：H1 最低存款：000+（推荐：000+以获得更安全的保证金） EA描述： Dagon Slayer是一款高性能的基于马丁格尔策略的专家顾问，旨在通过激进而又有纪律的回撤交易来主导GBP/JPY货币对。 与鲁莽的马丁格尔系统不同，Dagon Slayer 使用智能趋势过滤器、自适应手数调整和严格的每日利润目标，以确保稳定的收益，同时将风险降到最低。 为什么选择英镑/日元？ 高波动性 = 更多交易机会 强趋势 = 更好的马丁格尔恢复成功 受控点差（在优秀的ECN经纪商上）= 降低滑点风险 主要特点： GBP/JPY 优化引擎 – 针对该货币对的最大效率进行了精细调整的入场逻辑。 智能马丁格尔恢复 – 仅在高概率情况下加倍，而不是盲目操作。 每日利润锁定 – 达到目标后停止交易（例如，每日3%-5%）。 股本保护 – 如果回撤超过安全限度，紧急止损将暂停交易。 新闻过滤器 – 避免在高影响力的经济事件期间交易。 如何运作： 在RSI和价格反转时进入——避免不必要地追逐亏损交易。
    Smart Hedge Trader MT4
    Adil Mohsine
    专家
    Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    专家
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    Audcad Peace Mean Reversion MT4
    Kenichiro Sakamoto
    专家
    AUDCAD PEACE — AUDCAD M5 均值回归加仓网格（v2.0 真实tick重构版） 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 AUDCAD M5 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 AUDCAD M5，否则交易数将为零。 重要风险警告：本EA是加仓（网格／马丁格尔式）EA。它会对亏损的篮子追加仓位，并在达到盈利目标或固定篮子止损时平掉整个篮子。该方法可能呈现长期连胜后出现一次巨大回撤。请仅使用您能够承受损失的风险资金，定期提取利润，并保持内置保护功能开启。网格EA在不利的趋势行情中可能损失账户的大部分。 v2.0 的变化 — 一次诚实的重置 v2.0 是彻底的重构版本：基于真实tick数据（Dukascopy AUDCAD，2015-2024）重新优化，并以 2022-2024 作为样本外进行步进（walk-forward）验证。内部审计发现，此前公开的数据来自合成tick模拟（MetaTrader 由K线生成的"每个报价"模式），且旧默认参数在真实tick上无法存活。因此我们在真实tick上从零重
    Imperator EA
    Sergei Ozerov
    专家
    Imperator EA   Imperator 是基于交易模式集群模型的中等安全的交易系统。它由许多简单功能组成，并具有许多参数，可让您记住各种市场情况并正确解释它们。 EA在某个方向开仓并设置 止损 和 获利 ，当达到一定利润时，EA使用 尾随止损 。 该模型的信号基于以下指标： MACD 相对强弱指数 价格行动 ATR CCI EA不使用定单网格和求平均。连续大量的有利可图的交易允许使用系统来弥补以前的损失。为使将来的工作更稳定，作者使用了市场数据相关性优先级的方法-遥远的过去减少了交易，因为现在它们的相关性降低了。 与 PRETOR 和 LEGATUS 不同，   IMPERATOR顾问 可以同时处理 6种 货币对： 欧元兑美元 美元加元 纽元兑美元 欧元英镑 澳元兑美元 英镑/美元 安装： 在 M30时间范围内 打开上述所有货币对，然后将顾问简单地拖到每个货币对上-顾问将设置所需的幻数并设置最佳的止盈和止损。您无需配置其他任何内容，但是可以尝试调整设置。 为了使顾问程序能够处理所有货币对，需要超过1 GB的RAM，因为模型需要进行大量计算才能接收开始交易的信号。模型的所
    CubeMaster Lite
    Wong Sze Wai
    5 (2)
    专家
    CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (8)
    专家
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT4 信号。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项 100% 自动交易！ 注意力:   如果您想用您的
    HFT Passing Prop EA
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (1)
    专家
    HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
    Never Give Up
    Hoi Chi Tsang
    专家
    Main features l    A martingale strategy based on 3 low volatilily currencies (AUDNZD, EURGBP and USACAD) with different take profit settings. l    Use Stochastic and Moving Average as an entry. l    Use ATR to determine the pips steps of each order added. l    Include Breakeven setting to lower the maximum drawdown l    Risk Management: account stop loss in $2000 l    Solid live signal to monitor the real-time result Requirement l    Hedging account is needed. l    A low spread, slippage and co
    Lemon Cat Scalper
    Chun Wan Yeung
    专家
    Lemon Cat Scalper The most suitable time frame of this EA would be M15 or even lower, I mainly use M15 or M5 for back testing. This EA use previous number of bars to determine the position during opening orders.     More, this EA use a very special strategy for defending, and it can pass 10 years back test for some symbols.   This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized
    Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
    Marek Kupka
    专家
    Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
    该产品的买家也购买
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    专家
    智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    专家
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    专家
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Ful
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    专家
    量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    专家
    你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    专家
    XGen Scalper MT4 - 专业自动交易系统 XGen Scalper 是一款尖端专家顾问，通过将先进算法结构与成熟技术分析相结合，在所有市场中提供稳定可靠的交易结果。该强大交易系统可无缝运行于外汇货币对、黄金白银等贵金属、加密货币及大宗商品指数等多种市场。 先进算法技术 其专利波浪扫描算法通过实时处理市场数据，识别手动交易者可能忽略的高概率交易机会。该系统能持续适应变化的市场环境，在趋势、区间及波动市场中均能高效运作。 全局兼容性 不同于针对特定货币对设计的传统EA，XGen在所有交易品种中均表现卓越。 专业控制面板 通过精美的界面实时监控账户指标、详细交易统计数据及系统状态。集成波浪可视化功能清晰展示系统对市场状况的解读。 企业级风险管理 基于账户余额和风险承受能力的自适应仓位规模 根据市场波动动态调整的跟踪止损 点差过滤机制避免不利交易条件 多时间周期确认实现更高精度交易 精准交易 闪电般快速的订单处理，以最小滑点实现最优价格。兼容所有MT5经纪商和交易类型。智能订单管理自动处理从入场到离场的全流程。 完全可定制 根据您的策略调整头寸规
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    专家
    推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    专家
    推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
    Gold Hunter Pro MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    专家
    Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    专家
    MULTI SNIPER EA 是一款精准的自动交易系统，在 MT4 平台上的准确率高达 90% 左右。 这款盈利丰厚的剥头皮 EA 无疑是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一。   No grid! No martingale! 它是独家产品，仅在本 MQL5 网站提供。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件：   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - 实现了复利方法和剥头皮交易技术。 - 系统会根据市场波动自动设置动态止损。 - EA 默认具有自动（手数计算）风险管理功能，并提供固定手数选项。 - 可调整交易入场敏感度参数。 - 周末无交易缺口。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度可达 1 分钟。 - 内置点差显示。 - 机器人具有盈亏平衡功能。 - 账户杠杆：1:30 至 1:2000 范围内任意选择。 - 最推荐的货币对是 GBPCAD 和 GBPAUD - 相应的 Set_files 可在“评论”部分找到。 - 不存在任何危险的马丁格尔/网格策略。每笔订单都有自己的止损位，以保护账户安全。 - 运行时间：EA 会根据设置中的时间过滤器，从美国交易时段结束
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    专家
    Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
    Vortex Turbo EA MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (10)
    专家
    Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个   仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护   ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 399 美元的价格有效期至 2 月 15 日，之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。（最终价格为 999 美元） 购买   Vortex Turbo   智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得   我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权   ，该系统可关联到您选择的   三个交易账户    （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件   https://www.mql5.com/en/users
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    专家
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    AW Double Grids EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    专家
    BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    专家
    更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    专家
    Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
    Poison Ivy
    Janet Abu Khalil
    5 (1)
    专家
    Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    专家
    當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    专家
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    专家
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    专家
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    GoldPro
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    专家
    GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时
    EA Games Changer
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (4)
    专家
    AI 游戏规则改变者——多对平均+对冲系统（智能方向扩展） 版本：完美交互式用户界面 - MT4（已打补丁） 开发者：CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N 交易是赌博吗？如果你承认外汇和资本市场与高风险赌博如出一辙——财富可能在瞬间暴涨或暴跌，那么答案无疑是肯定的。这一现实引发了无休止的争论：有人将其视为结构化的商业活动，并对其风险进行计算；然而，统计数据显示，超过95%的交易者都面临着毁灭性的损失，而只有区区5%——通常是顶尖的基金经理——能够持续盈利。为什么会将交易与赌博联系起来？从法律角度来看，由于交易基于全球金融数据，因此它不属于赌博，但波动性、杠杆和衍生品使其与高风险赌博有着惊人的相似之处。价格波动难以预测，长期预测失效，数月积累的利润也可能在一夜之间化为乌有。 颠覆游戏规则的理念：如果交易是赌博，那就明智地接受它。通过同时激活多达 20 个货币对，互补的价格模式可以创造出远胜于单一货币对的稳定平衡点。核心原则是什么？更多的数据意味着更高的获胜概率。 多对策略的优势 降低单一货币对风险：不依赖
    作者的更多信息
    Gold Secret Code MT5
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    指标
    Unveil the   true rhythm of gold   with   Gold Secret Code Indicator , a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through   three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and ris
    Order Block Hunter MT5
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (3)
    指标
    Order block hunter indicator is the best indicator for  hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best a
    Currencies Hunter
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    专家
    Currencies Hunter    is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore
    Market Striker
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (1)
    专家
    Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker blog  after purchase contact me
    Fx Miracle MT4
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (2)
    专家
    Fx Miracle Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount o
    Gold Secret Code MT4
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    指标
    Unveil the true rhythm of gold with Gold Secret Code Indicator, a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and risk). 2- B
    Enigmion EA MT4
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    专家
    Enigmion EA – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale) Enigmion EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe . It focuses on disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management . The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for stable, controlled trading behavior . The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. The EA priori
    Easy Assistant Tool MT4
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    实用工具
    Easy Assistant Tool Easy Assistant Tool is a professional trading control panel designed for Meta Trader traders who want faster execution, smarter trade management, and easy symbol switching directly from one panel. This tool helps traders manage orders efficiently without wasting time dragging charts or switching manually between symbols. after purchased contact me  to get special   BONUS  read the blog   to know how to use it  Main Features  Instant Buy / Sell execution  Buy Stop, Sell Stop,
    Currencies Hunter Mt5
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (1)
    专家
    Currencies Hunter    is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore
    Market striker mt5
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (1)
    专家
    Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker   blog  after purchase contact
    Pips Harvester MT5
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (1)
    专家
    Pips Harvester This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades.  pairs, which is the currency pair  It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expe
    Fx Miracle MT5
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (3)
    专家
    Fx Miracle Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount o
    Enigmion EA MT5
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    5 (1)
    专家
    Enigmion EA   – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale) Enigmion EA   is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for   AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe . It focuses on   disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management . The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for   stable, controlled trading behavior . The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. Th
    筛选:
    yuk kim
    632
    yuk kim 2024.07.10 14:28 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

    回复评论