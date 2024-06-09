Pips Harvester MT4

Pips Harvester

This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades. pairs, which is the currency pair It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expert should be among the experts that you rely on daily. It is truly a miracle. The idea of ​​its composition is very deep and complex. Do not miss this expert. It is a breakthrough in the world of trading.

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why you choose this unique expert ?

1. very secretive trading algorithm take a year to create it and test it

2. very advanced time filter to avoid high impact news with very smart way

3. advanced trend filter to be with the trend

4. control max deposit load

5. very secret algorithm to open orders

6. Statistic Panel

7. very easy to use





Recommended Settings Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

Minimum Balance: recommended $1000+

Timeframe: M30 Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, EURGBP

Leverage: 1:200 or higher