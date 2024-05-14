Seconds Timeframe MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
If you want a reliable seconds chart that works properly, look no further.
This utility here uses tick data to create a precise seconds chart. You just need to load it on a M1 chart and choose how many seconds you want the chart to be.
The utility creates an offline chart that gets updated on every tick so it behaves as if it were a live chart. It receives tick data so you can load custom indicators on it.
It's not possible to trade from the seconds chart.
The screenshots below show a 30 seconds chart and a 15 seconds chart created by the utility.
This utility here uses tick data to create a precise seconds chart. You just need to load it on a M1 chart and choose how many seconds you want the chart to be.
The utility creates an offline chart that gets updated on every tick so it behaves as if it were a live chart. It receives tick data so you can load custom indicators on it.
It's not possible to trade from the seconds chart.
The screenshots below show a 30 seconds chart and a 15 seconds chart created by the utility.