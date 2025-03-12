Description

Hurst Cycles Diamonds

This indicator is an alternative version inspired by the pioneering work of David Hickson and the Hurst Cycles Notes indicator developed by Grafton. The main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive view of the Hurst cycles.

Credits

Original Concept : David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory

: David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory Inspiration : Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots

: Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots Alternative Version: Fillipe dos Santos

Main Features

Identifies and displays pivots in multiple time cycles

Visual tracking through diamonds to confirm pivots

Features

Multiple Cycles:

Half Cycle (5 bars)

Full Cycle (10 bars)

2x Cycle (20 bars)

4x Cycle (40 bars)

8x Cycle (80 bars)

16x Cycle (160 bars)

32x Cycle (320 bars)

Note: Bars can be modified according to your preference.

Visualization

Diamonds for pivot confirmation

Customizable color codes for each cycle

Detailed information

Cycle Information

Cycle duration in bars

Time since the last pivot

Average duration of pivots

Expected range (+/-)

Customization:

Choose between Top, Bottom, or both analyses

Adjustable colors for each cycle

Configurable transparency

How to Use

Add the indicator to your chart Choose between top, bottom, or both analyses Adjust colors and transparencies as preferred Observe the diamonds in relation to the pivots (the closer to red, the stronger the pivot is)

Important Note

This indicator is a technical analysis tool based on the Hurst cycle theory, but this does not mean it is a 100% accurate indicator or anything of the sort. Always use it in conjunction with other analysis and risk management tools.

Acknowledgments

My special thanks go to David Hickson for the development of the Hurst cycle theory and methodology, and to Grafton for creating the original indicator that served as inspiration for this alternative version.



