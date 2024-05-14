Custom Session Chart MT5

This utility solves the problem of Metatrader not having the capacity to create custom session times, all markets are displayed forcefully in a 24h format.



Lots of traders prefer to ignore the overnight action and focus only on NY session and use the overnight gaps as part of their trading strategy.



ICT teaches this as "opening range gap", it's the gap between NY session end (16:15) and NY session start (09:30).



The default setting in this utility reflects the RTH (Regular Trading Hours) option you can find in Tradingview's chart lower right corner (in futures contracts).



But you can configure the session time to be whatever you want.



This utility creates an offline chart which behaves like an online chart, it gets updated real time on every tick.



It is possible to add custom indicators to this chart, however it's not possible to trade from it.





